A guest of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, Lt. Col. Allen West came to Paris on Saturday with a timely message: Get involved in local level politics.
As chairman of the Texas Republican Party, West is accustomed to tackling politics at the state level and above, but he is right to acknowledge that political strength is built on a foundation of municipal-level elections.
“It’s kind of like baseball — a single, a double, a triple, and then the major leagues. It starts right here. It starts with your city council, starts with your school board. School board is the most important elected position in the United States of America,” West said.
For those concerned about a school district’s curriculum, West’s advice is to run for a seat on the district’s board of trustees. It works for city business, too. Concerned the city is spending too much and getting too little in return? Run for a seat on city council.
In recent years, plenty of attention has been focused on the federal government amid deep partisan divide, yet an individual voice at that level of government has the least amount of power. That same voice will have greater impact when heard in city hall or at a school board meeting. Unfortunately, all too often, local elected leaders meet in rooms void of a public audience, save for the local newspaper. Not everyone can make time to attend local government meetings, and that’s OK. The newspaper can fill you in, and you can contact your local representative with any concerns or support.
West’s opportune message will hopefully spur anyone on the fence to file their candidacy for open seats on city councils and school boards. The filing period is open now through Feb. 12, and applications to file are available at the office of the entity you wish to file for. Early voting will be April 19 through April 27, and election day is May 1.
Not interested in holding elected office, but want to ensure election integrity? West suggests working with local election officials. Volunteers are almost always needed to help with elections. Check with the local election office about opportunities to help.
Klark Byrd
