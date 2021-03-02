Byron York’s commentary of Feb. 26 (“What were the US Capitol rioters thinking?”) was quite interesting and provided some additional insight into the reasons for the disturbing attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 that we witnessed.
From Mr. York’s comments, it was apparent that one of the groups, the Oath Keepers, responsible for the attack, believed they were responding directly to former President Donald Trump’s call to action to “be there, (it) will be wild” — it was! Mr. York stated that the Oath Keepers were “living in kind of a fantasy world.” From my view, so was Trump and many other groups and individuals who failed to accept the results of the election and who believed that the U.S. Supreme Court and/or former Vice President Mike Pence would overturn the election that Trump’s legal team could not with multiple lawsuits.
The impeachment trial did not result in an indictment of Trump despite the evidence presented, and based on the reference commentary that his comments and tweets did incite Oath Keepers and others to attack the Capitol. The Oath Keepers and other like-minded groups and individuals represent a sizable voting block that many politicians, some on display at the Conservative Political Action Conference, are courting for the next election.
Michael Nickey
Lamar County
