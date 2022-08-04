This coming weekend might seem innocuous, but it’s a special one for Texans, and especially those for whom times are tight — it’s tax free weekend.
Obviously, it’s always a financial relief when sales taxes are taken off purchases, but it’s even more of a benefit around this time of year, when so many parents are struggling with the shopping that often comes with the start of a new school year.
Starting as soon as the clock ticks around to Friday and lasting until the end of Sunday, there will be no sales tax on items such as clothing, shoes, school supplies and backpacks priced below $100.
In Texas, it makes no difference whether your shopping is being done in a store, online or over the phone — whichever way you shop,the sales tax won’t be included.
The difference made by not paying sales tax generally comes out to be a discount of roughly 8%, which doesn’t sound like much. However, if you have lots of shopping that needs doing, that percentage can make quite a big difference.
This is the 24th year that Texas has had a tax holiday, with several other states joining in over the past several years.
In all, the tax free weekend is a good initiative that comes each year at a great time, and can be a major relief to parents who need it most, and anyone else hit by tight times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.