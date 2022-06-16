For me, it was most gratifying to read last week that the International Skating Union has raised the age limit for competitive figure skaters from 15 to 17 years of age, with the measure being phased in gradually until it becomes effective with the next Winter Olympics in 2026.
Why is this important? Because it will help curtail the mental and physical damage being wrought on ever and ever younger kids in the name of that pie in the sky, that gold medal.
These days, kids as young as toddlers are being groomed to be Olympic contenders, badgered and bullied by parents who are supposed to protect them but who instead impose their demands for “faster, higher, further” on kids who are probably ill-equipped to cope with the constant pressure to succeed, to be the perfect little winner.
Kids want to please the adults in their lives and will all too often do whatever those adults want them to do, even if it is harmful to their bodies or to their psyches. Kids who have been put into the hands of adults who see them only as potential winners — taken away from their families and friends, isolated from those who are meant to care for them as individuals who would intervene in any harmful actions perpetrated on them — can end up feeling abandoned and betrayed and develop mental issues that can take a lifetime to overcome.
The physical stresses of excessive athletic training at a young age can not be overlooked, either. Young athletes can suffer from physical injuries just like older athletes, but the sports factories that enjoin them to push their bodies to the extremes tend not to care if they have damaged knees or have suffered concussions. They have other athletes in their stables they can call up and push around, leaving these youngsters out in the cold with injuries they will be forced to live with for the rest of their lives.
Will making a young athlete wait two more years to compete stop them from training or from subjecting themselves to the abuse of coercive parents and trainers? Probably not; but it will slow them down some, maybe enough to make our society aware of the difference, aware of the benefit of not pushing younger and younger kids into the brutal world of competitive sports.
Kids should be kids, and forcing kids to compete against adults is especially onerous.
I myself, do not like to watch kids compete, even against each other, but I especially do not like to watch kids compete in fields that are more suited to adults — like beauty contests, or — God help us — weightlifting or bodybuilding.
Forcing little kids to dress and act like adults is perverse and those who force their children into such endeavors are not my favorite people.
Forcing kids to leave home to train is wrong. Forcing kids to leave their friends behind or disrupting their lives, their schooling or their daily schedules and forcing them to face adult-level stress in any way is wrong.
Reinforcing the idea that someone is valuable only if they are young enough to do things with their bodies they will not be able to do as time passes is wrong.
It’s not just figure skaters. This goes double for gymnastics. If you want to talk about physical damage and mental, even sexual, abuse, go talk to the ladies of collegiate or Olympic gymnastics, the ones who starved themselves in pursuit of those perfect scores, whose bodies are forced to stop growing so they can adhere to the demands of the coaches and corporate sponsors lusting after those gold medals.
To the ISU I say: It’s a start. Now let’s really see how far you’re prepared to go to protect young athletes.
