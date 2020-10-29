No reality is harder to face than learning that children in our community are being abused, some right under our noses. Yet, that is the truth, and we know it because of the need for agencies like the Childrens Advocacy Center and CASA for Kids. Both stay busy year in and year out helping to free children from their abusers.
According to the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse, Lamar County had the eighth highest rate of confirmed victims of child abuse or neglect per 1,000 children in the region. Too many children here at home suffer physical, sexual, mental or emotional abuse.
Children in these situations who turn to the authorities and the Childrens Advocacy Center for help next find themselves under the arm of CASA for Kids, which provides them a voice in court they otherwise would not get.
CASAs are vital parts of a child’s rehabilitation, serving as a positive adult role model. And CASAs stay on their child’s case until resolution. It’s a hard job emotionally and mentally. It takes a strong person to know what happened to a child, yet be able to smile for them. It’s notoriously difficult to keep volunteers because heavy caseloads mean few breaks from the taxing work, but no child is turned away. A CASA will be there for them.
Over the past year, Paris CASA for Kids has served more than 230 children who have come from abusive situations, but that large load of cases makes the need for volunteers all the more critical. If you are interested in becoming a CASA, visit pariscasaforkids.org, or call the office at 903-737-4346.
Today’s story on CASA for Kids is part of a multimedia approach by local nonprofits and local media to increase awareness of child trafficking and child abuse in our area. It’s called the Lamar Priority Project. A video about the project and local statistics is available online at TheParisNews.com, as are the Oct. 13 article on the Childrens Advocacy Center and the Oct. 8 article annoucing the project.
Educate yourself on the signs of child abuse, and if you see something, say something. We have the power to help our children.
Klark Byrd
