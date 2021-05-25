I know that I have heard, somewhere, about Eurovision, but I cannot for the life of me dredge up any recollection on what, where or from whom. I know only that I have heard the name before.
Until recently, that is. I was reading a work of fiction about a multinational group of people stationed on a remote science base and how they were all excited about some videos they had received of the latest Eurovision broadcast. The story detailed how people from several different countries were looking forward to having a group viewing of the annual event and were excitedly planning their get-together, with food and drink and some outlandish costumes, all in the name of fun.
The name rang a distant bell with me, so I googled it. Imagine my surprise when I discovered that Eurovision is a huge singing contest held annually in Europe since the 1940s, that is well-known and much-beloved by fans for its often weird and wacky over-the-top presentations, some of which are all too often marked by a decided lack of real talent and social appropriateness. I finished the story and went back to the internet to look up some of the performers mentioned.
I was inundated by videos of various acts that have appeared on Eurovision over the last few years, posted by people who might have been fans, but who also, I suspect, wanted to share just how strange they found these shows.
Some of the videos made me laugh, hysterically. Some were faintly disturbing. Some were downright scary. I chalked it all up to the notion of “those crazy Europeans; what will they come up with next?” and went on with my life.
Then, in the last few days, I’ve come across Eurovision again, this time in the news. After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the show last year — for the first time since they started it so long ago — Eurovision is back on and the finals were set to take place this past weekend in a big stadium in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. Even though the live audience will be much smaller due to lingering Covid-19 problems over there, millions of people all across the continent (and in Australia as well, apparently) will be glued to their TVs for the big show.
Looking at the pictures, I was struck by the amount of silver lame and other shiny, reflective material in the costumes and the number of goofy props that get trotted out for some of the numbers. There is also an insane amount of bad dancing going on in these shows. And glitter, lots and lots of glitter.
The one thing the media seems to focus on most in Eurovision is sappy love songs. The contest seems to bring it out by the truckload, and most of the lyrics are wildly incomprehensible or comically inappropriate when translated out of the original language.
I wish now I could see this extravaganza of questionable talent. I think I would be engaged, if not entertained. I will probably spend some time in the next few days scrolling YouTube for clips.
As I was googling, I came across a listing for a 2020 Will Farrell film called “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” That might very well be the thing responsible for putting “Eurovision” into consciousness in the first place. I do have a faint memory of seeing a trailer for a Will Farrell film that involved him singing while wearing a fur coat. I also remember being unimpressed with what I was seeing.
I am not a Will Farrell fan, plain and simple, and I will not apologize for it. Even when he was on SNL, I found him unfunny, painfully unfunny, and more than a little bit creepy. I can truthfully say I have never sat all the way through one of his movies. I have certainly never paid to see one of them.
Farrell’s Eurovision film had really poor ratings, too, as I read online. One critic did say the film “relies a bit too heavily on a romantic relationship that doesn’t make a lot of sense and the running time drags ... but there’s an infectious charm to most of what works about ‘Eurovision,’ not unlike the international competition itself.”
I like good camp as much as the next person. I kind of wish I could see some Eurovision. It sounds like a lot of fun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.