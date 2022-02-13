My teenage years were spent living with guardians who religiously tuned into Rush Limbaugh on the radio and TV and covered every inch of their cars in stickers professing their loyalty to the GOP. This was the 1990s, meaning Newt Gingrich, then Speaker of the House, was a household name for us. So, when I recently came across a book by his daughter, Jackie Gingrich Cushman, discussing our country’s political divide, I was intrigued.
Published by Center Street in September 2019, “Our Broken America: Why Both Sides Need To Stop Ranting And Start Listening” sets out to examine the nature of that divide, how destructive it’s become and offers a solution to ensure it doesn’t lead to a second American Civil War. Three years later, Cushman’s points — shut up, sit down and listen, especially to those with different experiences and opposing viewpoints — are relevant. Our nation is strongest when the political climate is marked by receptiveness to others’ ideas, she argues.
“Our Broken America” suggests readers exit their comfort zones and “put aside preconceived notions about people in the other party and work together on fixing the issues that our country faces.” That’s easier said than done at a time when 1 in 4 Americans say it’s sometimes OK to use violence against the government (NPR, Jan. 31, 2022) and each side eagerly points fingers at the other for being the aggressor. Of course, that’s all the more reason why we must build bridges across this divide.
Interestingly, Cushman examines the ideological makeup of both parties and compares it to 30 years ago. “Party identification (Republican and Democrat) is not the same as ideological identification (liberal, moderate or conservative),” she writes. A 1994 Pew Research poll found “considerable overlap” on the issues between the parties as almost a quarter of Republicans were more liberal than the median Democrat and 17% of Democrats were more conservative than the median Republican. By 2019, 1% of Republicans were more liberal than median Democrats and 3% of Democrats were more conservative than the median Republican.
The shrinking number of lawmakers in the center has allowed the number on the extremes to grow from majority to supermajority, Cushman writes. The result is more lawmakers in both parties having few or no friends in the opposite party, and that means fewer opportunities for the kind of bipartisan legislation that has advanced America.
It also is a factor in citizen tribalization, that “us-versus-them” mentality that’s feeding into the “sportification of politics.” Social media, 24-hour news channels and pundits amplify that to increase their advertising dollars, and the national parties leverage it to mobilize people to donate, campaign and go vote.
Cushman’s advice: Reach out in our communities to one another, and not over social media but out in our streets, churches and homes. Be open to being wrong. Have intellectual humility. Stop ranting and raving, and build the bridges that will keep our country from coming apart at the seams.
I read “Our Broken America” in two afternoons, and found myself agreeing with Cushman’s analysis and conclusion. I do believe the parties have to retreat from the extremes — as long as they are the dominant parties — if we are to have any hope of progress in this country.
My only criticism is that while Cushman practically begs readers to ditch the “us good, them bad” mentality, she feeds into it by offering far more examples of “bad” politics or actions by Democrats than by Republicans. In one example, she criticizes a February 2019 attack on Hayden Williams, a field recruiter for the Leadership Institute, a conservative training organization, during his visit to the University of California-Berkeley. She writes: “It makes no sense to hurt someone physically because he was offended by words.” Yet, before that statement, there’s no mention of the May 2017 body-slamming of a reporter by then-Rep. Greg Gianforte, a Republican who was running for reelection at the time. Gianforte is now Montana’s governor.
Let’s be honest, for every “bad” example on one side, there is an equally “bad” example on the other.
Despite that shortcoming, I think “Our Broken America” offers readers plenty to think about no matter their political affiliation or lack thereof. It’s obvious that what we’ve been doing isn’t working, so it’s time to try something else. Something proven. Something together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.