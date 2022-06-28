As I get older, I am now 77 years young, I have travelled and seen a lot in this great country we live in and have been asked many times throughout my years, “Who do I think is/was the best President of the United States”?
Without any hesitation I always answer, in my lifetime, it was Ronald Reagan and here is why.....
How do you argue with these numbers? The best President ever!
Here’s some facts:
Inflation: went from 11.8% in January, 1981 to 4.7% in January, 1989, a drop of 60%, (US Inflation Calculator)
Unemployment: went from 7.6% in January, 1981 to 5.3% in January, 1989, a drop of 30%. (Bureau of Labor Statistics)
Jobs: rose from 91,037,000 in January, 1981 to 107,133,000 in January, 1989, a gain of 17.7% (Wikipedia).
Median Household Income: Went from $17,743 in January, 1981 to $27,031 in January, 1989, an increase of 52.6%. (Census Bureau)
Median male income went from $13,473 to $19,893 (up 47.7%) and median female income from $5,458 to $9,624 (up 76.3%).
Tax rates (all single taxpayers, all incremental rates, all 1980 versus 1988)
$10,000 18% 15% down 16.7%
$15,000 21% 15% down 28.6%
$25,000 32% 15% down 53.1%
$35,000 43% 28% down 34.9%
$50,000 49% 28% down 42.9%
Federal Tax Receipts: Everybody made more but paid a lower tax rate. How did that work out for the federal government?
Individual income tax receipts went from $297.7 billion to $445.7 billion (up 49.7%) and corporation tax receipts went from $61.1 billion to $103.3 billion (up 69%) (Brookings Institution)
Gross Domestic Product: Went from $3,210.9 trillion in 1981 to $5,252.6 trillion in 1988, a gain of 63.6% (bureau of Economic Analysis)
Stock Market: In spite of the market crash in 1987, the S&P 500 was up 179% over 8 years, or approximatelty13.8% per year.
Foreign Policy: We won the Cold War; the USSR collapsed.
