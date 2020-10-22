"Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference,” said Winston Churchill, former prime minister of the United Kingdom.
Churchill, if you didn’t already know, led Britain through World War II, and he gained fame worldwide for his inspiring speeches and refusal to give in, even when the hurdles seemed insurmountable.
We could benefit from some of that attitude today.
If 2020 has been anything, it’s been a seemingly insurmountable hurdle. The year has been so bad for so many, we’re likely to begin referring to negative experiences as being “2020s.”
Covid-19 has changed the way we view and interact with the world. The virus spelled the end for some businesses. Those who could adapt had to in order to survive. Millions lost jobs, homes, incomes. Annual events that may have raised spirits were canceled to ensure they didn’t become super spreader events. Face masks have become everyday attire, and we’re using hand sanitizer by the bucketsful.
That 2020 also is a presidential election year — already a challenge given the nation’s hyperpartisan divides — is just vinegar icing on this already sour cake.
Despite all the challenges, the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce found reason to celebrate. The chamber has not only persevered through this taxing year — and helped local businesses to do the same — it served as a lighthouse for its members. The guiding light it offered is a message of hope: We are in this together, and together we can thrive.
There was a changing of the guard in chamber leadership on Tuesday when Outgoing Chairman Greg Wilson passed the torch to his successor, Incoming Chairman Bryan Glass. Chairmen are tasked with developing themes for their year of leadership, and Glass’s is “Make Your Mark.” He’s challenged all of us to make the community better than we found it for those who will come after.
Glass reminded us that the only constant in life is change. And change is a neutral thing — it’s our own outlooks, our own attitudes that shade change as a negative or a positive. If Fred Rogers is right that “attitudes are caught, not taught,” then let us hope that Glass’s and the chamber’s positive attitudes become a virus we are all too happy to catch.
Klark Byrd
