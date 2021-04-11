Did you know Texas is the 15th most obese state in the nation? That’s an improvement from three years ago when it was the eighth most obese state, but 15th is still pretty far up the list.
Obesity is a known contributor to strokes, cancer, high blood pressure, heart attacks and other preventable medical conditions. Simply put, obesity is a killer.
Don’t let the headshot fool you, I used to be morbidly obese. At 340 pounds, I was well over my ideal body weight. I was 28 years old when my doctor started talking about controlling my blood pressure with medicine. The idea was frightening.
Although I grew up being heavy — or husky, according to the label on my jeans in elementary school — it’s no wonder I ended up so large. I used to drink two or three 2-liters of soda a day, each containing about 212 grams of sugar. I would top that off with daylong snacking on candy bars, doughnuts and other sweets. Meals included heaps of pasta and bread, often with little to no vegetables.
I was setting myself up for failure and an early death because I wasn’t eating to live, I was living to eat.
The first thing I did when my doctor started talking blood pressure control was I cut regular soda out of my diet. I switched to diet soda and tea sweetened with anything but sugar. I learned potassium is good at regulating blood pressure, so I started eating potassium-rich foods like raisins, broccoli and peas. A few weeks later, despite still being morbidly obese, my blood pressure returned to a normal range. Within a year, I lost 60 pounds — with no exercise.
That happened even though I didn’t give up sweet snacks right away. And because I didn’t pay attention to the amount of sugar in foods where I wasn’t expecting to find it, I stayed at about 278 pounds until 2015. That’s when a co-worker mentioned he needed to lose weight to undergo prostate cancer surgery. So, we agreed to a weight-loss challenge.
The face-off lit my competitive nature and metabolism on fire. I started eyeballing every nutrition label. I cut pasta and breads almost entirely, and I limited added sugars to no more than 9 grams a day. I ate more fruits, vegetables and protein-rich foods to help me feel full throughout the day.
Despite a job that kept me firmly planted behind a computer, I started losing weight. I won the competition, but didn’t stop there. During the next 13 months, I lost more than 100 pounds for a total weight loss of 170 pounds — 50% of my body weight.
There was no surgery or extreme dieting. I hardly counted calories besides keeping a rough mental estimate. I found weight-loss magic in a lifestyle change influenced by the Greek physician Hippocrates, who said: “Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food.”
The only exercise I really got, besides playing more with my children, was walking a one-mile loop around the town I lived in on Mondays and Fridays as part of my job. It wasn’t a strenuous walk, nor did I try to do it in record time. But it was just enough exercise to work hand-in-hand with a diet that worked with my body to keep my metabolism burning.
I’ve kept most of the weight off all these years later.
We don’t need to die prematurely. We don’t need to be overeaters starving for nutrition. Our bodies are amazing machines capable of taking care of themselves when given the right fuel.
If you’re thinking about losing weight, make a plan with your physician or nutritionist. If you’re struggling to lose weight, don’t give up. Find a good support system, change your strategy and fight for your life.
Make your health a priority. You’ll be glad you did.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.