A lot of things come across what Microsoft calls a news feed on my computer at home.
I don’t use it much as a news source, because I already know WWII is over, but every now and again something catches my eye, so I give it a look.
Saturday I saw something titled “The No.1 sign there’s a snake in your kitchen.”
Well, having dealt with snakes in the wild and zoos, and the one time I was surprised by a multicolored one in my bathroom, I had to check it out.
Come to find out September all the way through to April are prime months to find the legless reptiles seeking warmth and food in your kitchen or elsewhere in your home. According to the article, they like to get behind refrigerators to hide.
But what struck me was a factual error that stated stairs were foes of snakes.
Heck, snakes can climb trees, most everyone knows that.
I can remember seeing chicken snakes in the henhouse hanging from rafters.
Both aunt Lo and uncle Albert told me to just shoo them away because they were more afraid of me than I was of them.
There was always a broom in the henhouse that was used to encourage the snakes to be on their way.
I remember one summer going up for my annual stay on their farm and I told my uncle something I had learned about chicken snakes. They hate the smell of ammonia.
I told my uncle that we could set out ammonia and the chicken snakes would be history.
He said that was almost a good idea, but there are two things wrong with it.
The chickens and I don’t like ammonia either.
So I had to deal with the critters with the broom. Sometimes the snakes would leave quietly with a brush of the broom, but other times they would coil up and hiss.
Sometimes they would ruffle up trying to make themselves look bigger, but they would eventually leave, too.
But there was that time when I got bitten by one while gathering eggs from one of the upper nests that I couldn’t really see. It was hanging out by the nest and didn’t appreciate my hand rummaging around for eggs. It clamped down on my wrist.
I pulled back my arm to find it sporting tiny indentions in the skin. It hurt and itched like crazy.
My aunt dressed it and said I would be fine.
But after that day, chicken snakes were my sworn enemy and the few I encountered thereafter got more than the broom treatment, if you catch my drift.
A lot of people didn’t have to get bitten by a snake to hold them in disregard.
They just don’t like the idea of snakes, period.
In fact, in some scientific circles it is thought humans are hardwired to be repelled by snakes.
I just know from experience that fear of snakes is a demonstrable thing.
You sure can find out who doesn’t have a good sense of humor when you shout, “What is that long thing on the floor?” in a crowded, dark zoo herpetarium.
David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.
