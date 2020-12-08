Going to the movies may never be the same. Or it soon might become a novelty of the past.
Warner Bros. announced last week it would be releasing all 17 of its movies for the 2021 season online the same day as the movie theater premieres. Warner Bros., the second largest movie studio in the U.S. worth more than $5.5 billion, has decided to release its films on HBO Max, the online streaming platform that puts its users out $15 a month — about the cost of one movie ticket.
Traditionally, there’s a window between when a movie drops in theaters and when it’s available for viewing at home, whether on VHS or DVD, like during my childhood, or on a streaming service like we have today. But the studio’s industry-shaking decision has effectively eliminated that window and it could cost the studio millions — but it might be the future of moviegoing.
Growing up, it was always a treat to go out to the movies. The cost went up exponentially as I got older, with climbing ticket costs and concessions prices so high it simply made sense to sneak in some candy in your bag, but it was always a fun experience.
I have particularly fond memories of going to see the Harry Potter movies with my family (my sister and I grew up with the books) and the anticipation of waiting for each movie’s release in theaters was almost as exciting as seeing them. The movies weren’t available anywhere else, so the only way you could satiate your desire to see the action on film was to take a family day down to the movie theater. Then, what seemed like an eternity later, you could take a copy of it home from a Blockbuster store.
Part of what made a trip to the movies special were the theatrics of it all: the massive screen and the floor-shaking sound (I think we all know the sound of that crescendo before the THX logo shows up). It was an experience unavailable anywhere else. But now, viewers can get theater-quality sound at home and a crystal clear image from a large television that doesn’t break the bank. So why leave the comfort of your own couch?
With Warner Bros. unprecedented decision to bid farewell to the window of viewing exclusivity, some might say there’s no need for movie theaters anymore. If there’s a more budget-friendly option that doesn’t require any waiting period before the movie can be watched at home, we might just be looking at the beginning of the end for movie theaters — which have already struggled with profits in the past few years. Cramming into an enclosed space with chairs much closer than 6 feet apart probably isn’t the best idea right now, or in 2021 for that matter, so maybe this decision makes sense for now. But I hope we’re not looking at the death of the American moviegoing experience — it’s truly a lovely treat.
