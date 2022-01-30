Students who enter into Paris ISD’s Travis High School of Choice often have challenges that make obtaining a high school education difficult. But they are committed to getting that education, one way or another, and they face their challenges head on so that they can walk the stage and receive their diploma. Travis High School of Choice graduated a class on Friday, and these graduates can now reap the fruits of their labor. Congratulations, graduates. You’ve earned your diploma, and your future is bright. Make the most of it.
A thumbs down this week again to Attorney General Ken Paxton, this time for his push to have people call out “by name” the eight Texas Court of Criminal Appeals justices who ruled that the state Constitution leaves prosecution of election law violations to district attorneys. Paxton took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. Desiring to change it for his office’s political benefit is anything but defending it.
