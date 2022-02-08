The late speaker of the House Tip O’Neill has been quoted as saying, “All politics are local.”
This can be interpreted in several ways, but the one I subscribe to is that all politics and politicians start at the local ballot box. The individuals we elect to the city council, school board, traffic court, etc., are in position to make far-reaching decisions that can affect all of us. Most of those candidates have a strong desire to serve their constituents in an honest and fruitful way. However, there are some who view state or local office merely as a stepping stone to greater things and broader power and decisions. That’s OK because without ambitions we would be without leaders.
Current events in the national news demonstrate the importance of local elections and vetting the individuals we place in them. Too often, we vote for candidates for local office by the color of their banner or party or because our family has always voted for that party. We may know a candidate because he was on our high school football team or he lives down the street. These points and others like them are interesting to be sure and usually as deep as a local news source will go in publishing resumes. Seldom, if ever, do we see candidates for city council, county board, local judges or school board positions interviewed in any depth regarding their qualifications or positions on local interests and issues or those on a greater scale; statewide and national. They tell us what they are “for,” but are seldom asked the important follow-up questions.
Are they questioned regarding policy statements?
Keep in mind that many politicians have higher office in their ambitions and are not opposed to saying just about anything to the ill-informed or ignorant that they think will get them elected. Keep in mind that the first qualification for a governor or president candidate is an oversized ego.
• Do we ask the circuit judge candidate how he feels about the Constitution and legislation from the bench?
• How about the state Supreme Court or governor candidate who’s going to straighten out the federal government? Does he or she have the power to do that? If so, how?
• What about the gubernatorial candidate who is going to eliminate property taxes? Has anyone asked him where he’ll get the revenues necessary to keep the wheels of government turning?
• How about the self-appointed “tough guy” who won’t ask permission? Will he be just like our current president who defies Supreme Court rulings?
• Many of these candidates seem to have plenty of money. Does anyone ask where that money came from? Close examination might reveal that the candidate has no visible means of support other than campaign funds donated by fringe groups with a mission. Is he or she a working contributor to society or merely a professional candidate?
The fact of the matter is, some of these characters have no more scruples than the guy on the street corner selling Rolex watches out of his overcoat. They give the public enough information to secure the votes of the ill-informed and not enough detail for reasonable people to make informed decisions.
I once heard a comic lament that he had lost his job as a snake oil salesman because it seemed nobody wanted to oil a snake anymore. As we approach another election season, this is an appropriate time to ask ourselves if we are asking enough of the right questions or are we just enabling some of them to oil snakes!
(0) comments
