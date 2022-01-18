I recently did a story about the planned Marvin Nichols Reservoir, and it sparked memories I had growing up and spending some spring and summer weekends up around Onalaska before Lake Livingston came in and covered up some of those old stomping grounds.
One of my junior high school friend’s dad bought land that was going to be lakeside in a few years in a place called Paradise Acres. He would take a load of us up there on weekends to help build the house, or “cottage” as he called it. I didn’t do much of the building. I mostly fetched things like water, tools, boards, nails. It takes a lot of fetching to build a cottage.
We, the kids, had plenty of free time on those weekend trips to the county. There was a great natural swimming hole around a bend of Kickapoo Creek. It even had a bluff. I can’t tell you how many little sunfish we yanked out of that creek. And we would pan fry those little suckers in the great outdoors for our evening meal.
The little town of Onalaska did have a general store, but not much else. The store wasn’t much either. But one day my friend, James, and I were in the store, and I noticed a sign I had never seen before. It read $10 bounty paid for wolf hides. That was a lot of money back in those days and we had guns. I told James we need to go wolf hunting and make us some money.
We were 14-year-old city boys who did not hunt anything more dangerous than lizards in the backyard. Once in the car, I told Mr. Phythian that we were going to catch a wolf or two and get the bounty money. Mr. Phythian said he had just the things for us, and once back to Paradise Acres he gave us little contraptions he said when we blew on them it would “sound like a wounded rabbit” and that a wolf would come a-running.
So we had flashlights, our shotguns and our “wolf calls,” and my three pals and I set off for “wolf country.” Oh, I had on boots that were about four sizes too big cause my flip-flops were not made for hunting and those were the only shoes I brought with me for the weekend. We split up into pairs, and James and I found our spot to have the wolf come to us. James started making the wounded rabbit noises with that gadget, and we sat there in the dark ready to bag us a wolf.
Well, as we waited, I got thinking that a wolf was a pack animal. That means they travel in groups, I was fairly bright for a 14-year-old.
I said “James, you know that there will be more than one wolf that’s gonna show up looking for that wounded rabbit.” Could’ve been four or five of them. Heck, it could be 10 of them. We couldn’t shoot all of them; they would be on us thinking we’re the wounded rabbit.
About that time, we heard a howling sound. Now, I had never heard a wolf howl before, but that noise sure sounded like what I thought a wolf howl would sound like. That is all it took. I lit off like my pants were afire. I left James in the pitch black night because I had the flashlight we were sharing. I was clomping as fast as I could in those oversized boots through brush and tree limbs, all the while thinking there was a pack of wolves on my tail.
Once back at the construction site, Mr. Phythian laughed over the notion of us going wolf hunting to begin with. That old wolf bounty poster had probably been on that wall for 30 years, he told me. Not long after I got back, Randy and John came running in and said they saw what they thought was a bear tearing through the woods.
I said no that was me, I thought I heard wolves. Randy said, we almost shot at you then. James finally came back and told us he had seen a big old owl. Maybe that was what it was, but I haven’t been wolf hunting since.
