Early voting is underway, and Lamar County voters, like voters across the nation, are setting records.
Elections Administrator Tricia Johnson tells us it’s been a busy two weeks of early voting, and there’s still a week to go. Elections staff are not only busy ensuring voters get the right ballot, they’re also taking care to sanitize chairs and pens to make sure voters can get in and out without worry about Covid-19.
Presidential elections are always a busy time for election officers, but this year’s contentious race combined with Covid-19 precautions has voters engaging with the process early. And that’s not even mentioning the hundreds of mail ballots being returned.
Our elections staff deserve this week’s thumbs up for their hard work and dedication to ensuring a safe, secure election.
Also getting a thumbs up this week is the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. The chamber’s annual banquet highlighted the good work being done by nonprofits, volunteers and businesses right here at home. Among those earning awards were the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society and REACH Center as the Nonprofit of the Year, and Tim Walsworth was recognized as Volunteer of the Year. Dustin Broadway earned an award as Ambassador of the Year, while Swaim Hardware was recognized as the Business of the Year.
The chamber, its board of directors and its staff are hard at work every day promoting Lamar County, promoting its local business members and bringing positive national attention to our community. It does this with nationally-known events like Tour de Paris, business star awards and ribbon cuttings.
The chamber’s theme this year is “Make Your Mark.” How will you make yours?
Thumbs down this week goes to Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is mired in controversy that includes five-year-old felony charges and new accusations of bribery and abuse of office. The AG has sidelined four whistleblowers in the office by firing two and placing two others on leave. The moves have the stink of retaliation — also illegal — after seven senior aides informed law enforcement of their concerns. Paxton should do better.
