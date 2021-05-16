Fans of 1980s action movies are in for a treat this coming week if they’re also “Call of Duty” players. Activision, the publisher behind the monsteriously popular shooter, is set to release its Season 3 mid-season update May 20, and it’s coming with two very recognizable characters — John Rambo and John McClane.
Sylvestor Stallone’s Rambo is likely to bring his combat bow with explosive arrows and, I’m thinking, his iconic knife, while Bruce Willis’s McClane will likely come with a pistol and machine gun. Although Rambo was a playable character in “Mortal Kombat 11” (along with Robocop and the Terminator), this is the first time I’ve seen John McClane outside of any “Die Hard” video game (and yes, there are “Die Hard” video games).
The two characters are coming to Activision’s biggest “Call of Duty” titles right now, which include both free-to-play battle royales “Call of Duty: Warzone” and “Call of Duty: Mobile,” as well as the premier title “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.”
Some heroes Die Hard. Others draw First Blood.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 13, 2021
The action begins May 20th. pic.twitter.com/8Rr3c7g26u
As you might expect, “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” is set in the 1980s. At one point during the game’s story, you meet with then President Ronald Reagan. The voice acting and character modeling for him are eerily on point. The online multiplayer portions of the game feature mixtapes (y’all remember mixtapes, right?) with iconic ’80s music, like “You Spin Me Round (Like A Record),” “Should I Stay or Should I Go,” “Everybody Wants To Rule The World,” “Safety Dance,” “We’re Not Going To Take It,” “Africa” and my personal favorite while playing the zombies mode, “Your Love.”
As an ’80s kid, playing this game is hardcore triggering nostalgia. It’s hard to believe the 1980s were 40 years ago, and now that us ’80s kids are middle age and making creative decisions, we’re seeing much more of that decade in our entertainment. Activision is doing it with “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.” Netflix is doing it with “Stranger Things.” ABC is doing it with “The Goldbergs.” And, of course, Hollywood is doing it with all sorts of remakes and long-awaited sequels — think 1986’s “Top Gun” getting a sequel 35 years later, this year’s upcoming “Top Gun: Maverick.”
Don’t expect it to let up anytime soon. Just a decade ago, all things ’70s were the rage. And that probably means that in about 10 years, all things ’90s will come back into style. It’s just the cyclical nature of things, led in particular by the youth of that time become the current day leaders.
Being born in 1980, I’m what they call a Xennial, simultaneously being the youngest of Gen X and the oldest of Millennials. I grew up as a latch-key kid with memories of using rotary dial telephones, and yet I also grew up as personal digital technology really started to take off. I’m just as comfortable operating in the physical world as I am the digital world.
I loved the ’80s for its entertainment. We had some of the best movies, best cartoons, best toys and music that still holds it own today.
We’re just one year into the 2020s, so don’t expect Hollywood or game makers to give up the ghost of the 1980s anytime soon. If you liked the ’80s, revel in the nostalgia while you can. Like that decade, it’ll be gone before you know it.
