A governor, according to the Cambridge Dictionary, is “an elected official in charge of a particular region or state.” The same dictionary defines autocrat as “a ruler with unlimited power, or someone who demands that people completely obey them.” It also suggests alternate words for autocrat as tyrant or despot.
An executive order to protect people’s freedoms is not acting as an autocrat.
To issue an executive order by a duly elected governor to prohibit others from infringing on people’s freedoms is not acting as an autocrat.
To utilize powers granted by the U.S. Constitution (10th Amendment, 1791, “The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people”) is not acting as an autocrat.
Therefore, your statement “Either higher levels of government supersede lower ...” is an egregious false dichotomy.
The federal government is not constitutionally allowed to dictate whatever it chooses. It is the federal government that overreaches its authority to demand citizens be vaccinated and sanctioning them if they choose not to be vaccinated.
Gov. Greg Abbott did not ban, nor sanction, individuals from getting a vaccination nor from wearing a mask. It is their choice. That is not acting as an autocrat.
Name-calling, especially intended as derogatory, is an ad hominem attack which tells the listener any other arguments are irrelevant, and renders the entire argument a fallacy. To fall into the same type of attacks heard through many national media outlets is beneath what we expect from our community paper. You can do better.
By the way, the spelling is supersede, commonly misspelled as supercede.
Connie Beard
Paris
