‘Was that you?” the woman next to me said, brows raised while giving me a side-eye.
I struggled to keep my expression as placid as possible, despite my growing mortification.
“Was that me what?” I countered.
“Your stomach rumbled,” she said. “It’s loud. I’m not the only one hearing it.”
“Huh,” I said. “Must be hungry. I haven’t had the time to eat yet.”
“S’alright,” she said. “It could’ve been worse. You could have farted.”
Fortunately, I was able to move away right then, away from the unnecessarily rude woman.
After that incident, when I was back at the computer, I was inspired to do some googling on the subject of my recent abdominal commotion.
According to MedicalNewsToday.com, stomach growling, or borborygmi, is normal, something anyone can experience, brought on by hunger, slow or incomplete digestion or the consumption of certain foods. The growling and rumbling I have always heard referred to as “tummy grumbles” do not always emanate from the stomach, but can also come from the small intestine further along the digestive tract.
OK. Ew.
Stomach growling is brought on by the body’s natural means of moving food through the digestive system, which is called peristalsis. This muscular contraction along the length of the digestive tract pushes what you eat from the stomach to the upper and lower intestines so all three of those organs can do what they are meant to do.
“But why is it so noisy?” I asked myself. I read on.
Apparently, as far as I can find in the copious depths of the web, the noise is noticeable because the human body is not at all soundproof. That means, I assume, that body fat is a poor insulator of sound waves. Who knew? I sure did not.
Nowhere did I find a real explanation for why it can be so loud, sometimes.
There are ways to keep the ruckus in the gut as quiet as possible, but since we all have to eat, and we all have peristalsis, minimization of the noise is all we can do. It cannot be done away with all together.
Nor, I might add, should it be commented on by total strangers. That’s just uncalled for.
Try not to allow your stomach to get empty. Eat smaller meals, more often; and make sure the food you eat is not the sort that produces a lot of gas as it is digested. Most of us are familiar with the common culprits here: the high fiber favorites, beans and peas and such, whole grains, vegetables like cabbage and cauliflower, and carbonated beverages like beer and soda. (I was very surprised to see onions and mushrooms on the list; so much for actual flavor in your food if you are trying to digest in silence.)
Avoid sugar, alcohol and acidic foods. Again, a quiet tummy apparently requires a tasteless diet.
Chew more slowly and try not to swallow air as you eat. Drink more water. Stay calm; stress is bad for your digestion. (All good suggestions. They’re just so boring.)
Do not ignore those food intolerances or allergies, and do see a doctor if the noise comes with pain. Pain is your body’s way of saying you need help, now.
Oh, and just for the record: My guts may grumble from time to time, but I have never — ever — passed gas in a crowd. My momma taught me better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.