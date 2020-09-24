Eligible voters who haven’t registered for the November general election are quickly running out of time to do so. It’s not too late, but it will be in less than two weeks.
The deadline to register is Oct. 5, and we all know how time flies when we’re having so much fun.
Along with all the other things it has been, 2020 has been a year of political and cultural heat like the country has not seen since maybe the late 1960s and early ’70s. It promises to be a watershed year in U.S. history; one of those times when our nation shifts profoundly in many ways.
We’d argue those shifts have tended to be for the better; have served to move the country closer toward that more perfect union our founders envisioned.
Nothing guarantees that, of course, and this election year gives everyone things to fear and things to hope for.
That combination of fear and hope, along with a fair measure of anger, has been driving the political activism and protest we’ve witnessed for much of this year. Activism might be good, but it’s merely a prelude, because, as any activist should know, the real power to effect, or prevent, sweeping change is to have like-minded people at the switches and levers of government.
No matter which side of the great divide we happen to be on, whether hoping for change or fearing it, we’re united in the fact that if we want to influence policy, we have to vote.
One of the great oddities of this country, and others, is that political issues can erupt in ways that leave cities in ashes, while the regular, periodical elections that determine the character and vision of the people who govern, and therefore the policy and nature of the country, tend to inspire less than half of possible voters, sometimes far less than that.
If we want to vote, we have to register. If we want to register, we have to do it no later than Oct. 5.
This editorial was written by Michael A. Smith of The Galveston Daily News, a sister publication of The Paris News. The Paris News Editorial Board agrees with this position.
