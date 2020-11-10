"Girl, we made it!” I cheered into my phone Sunday morning. My friend cheered back. A woman elected to the White House? Finally.
As a journalist, I don’t favor one political party over another. But as a woman, I am wholeheartedly celebrating having a woman as vice president. I can’t wait to tell my future daughter about it.
My entire life, I’ve waited for this moment. As a young girl, I dreamt of a woman in the White House — and not as a First Lady. The election of Kamala Harris as vice president of the United States is a victory for women and girls across the country, and when the election results were announced Saturday, my chest swelled with pride.
Not only is Harris the first female vice president, she’s also a woman of color — a towering inspiration for young women of color to look up to, amid a sea of politicians who are largely white men, and remind themselves that they can do anything they set their minds to.
At 22 years old, this was only the second presidential election I voted in, but I remember far more. I can still picture sitting on my parents’ living room floor watching John Kerry and George Bush battle it out for the presidency. Years later, I watched John McCain and Barack Obama compete against each other — a milestone as Sarah Palin stood by McCain’s side, and another once Obama won as the first Black president in history. Hillary Clinton had a chance at the presidency, and despite winning the popular vote, it tanked. Even though neither Palin nor Clinton were my top choices, those two glimmers of hope, that someone like me might be in the White House, were dashed. But now I’m standing tall. This isn’t one small step for man, it’s one huge step for womankind.
Harris’s record isn’t perfect. Although she did remarkable work pushing against the death penalty and pushing to get rid of cash bail as attorney general for the state of California, Harris was criticized for her stance on prison reform and her actions to support incarcerated people working to better their lives. In 2010, when she was attorney general, California was subject to a federal ruling that extreme overcrowding in prisons was akin to “cruel and unusual punishment,” as some inmates died from the conditions, and that the state would need to reduce its prison population to relieve the pressure. Harris largely stayed out of it — until her attorneys argued that releasing incarcerated people would deplete the state’s supply of prison labor.
Harris has also contradicted herself and made her stance on issues, like policing, unclear. In her 2009 book “Smart on Crime,” Harris wrote that placing more police officers in the streets would make community members feel safer, then, this summer, she said “it is status-quo thinking to believe that putting more police on the streets creates more safety. That’s wrong. It’s just wrong,” in a New York Times interview.
Her record may be a reason why, when she labeled herself as a “progressive prosecutor,” her presidential campaign fell short. But everyone can change and everyone can evolve, and I see Harris’s future as bright.
Not only is she a shining example for people like me and women of color all around this country, she’s had to endure far more criticism and discrimination than any white man ever would to get to her position — and we can all recognize the initiative it took to get to where she is today. I’m proud of her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.