It is that time when The Salvation Army puts out it kettles reminding us all to give a little for those who find themselves on the short end of capitalism.
But answering the call of the ringing bell isn’t the only way to help The Salvaltion Army help others.
There is the Angel Tree helps children find gifts on Christmas morning.
Those children might otherwise go without presents of the season that celebrates the joy of giving.
For more information about adopting an Angel or current volunteer opportunities, please call The Salvation Army at 903 784-7548. Visit salvationarmytexas.org/Paris/ to learn how you can give or get involved this holiday season.
Thumbs up to Horizon House, Paris Regional Medical Center, Melissa Wickersham and each and every one of the volunteers who put together the Thanksgiving meal for those who wanted or needed a free holiday meal Tuesday at the Farmers Market near downtown Paris. And another big hurrah for the Lennox Health Resource Center in Clarksville for once again getting the word out about the horrors of smoking and tobacco products.
