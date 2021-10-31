Ms. Jessica Waller’s commentary, “New abortion law disgraces Constitution, legal system” (Oct. 28, 2021) is extremely upsetting to pro-lifers.
The mere fact that she is more concerned with how the Heartbeat Bill disgraces the Constitution and the legal system than she is about the right to life is disturbing.
Gov. Greg Abbott is standing up for the babies in the womb who have a heartbeat detected and deserve to live. Without this law, more babies will be aborted, or to put it in layman’s terms, murdered.
Thank God Gov. Abbott has the guts to govern based on his convictions of right to life. This bill is aimed to stop the abortion clinics from persuading women and girls to abort at the earliest signs of life, a fetal heartbeat. You mentioned incest and rape, which have nothing to do with the fact that a baby still has a heartbeat and still deserves to live. We don’t get a pass on murder just because a baby was conceived in those horrible conditions.
A life is a life, a heartbeat is a heartbeat. It makes no difference if it’s six days, six weeks, or six months. If this Heartbeat Bill keeps one woman from being able to get an abortion, it’s a success. Hopefully this bill sends a message to everyone that a heartbeat is a life and a life worth saving.
Donna Kennemer
Paris
