I’m still kind of fizzing on the Post Office.
I loved the National Geographic article on the history of the U.S. Post Office, even if I don’t necessarily agree with a couple of the conclusions it comes to.
The Post Office has helped build America. According to the article, when the founders created the federal postal service, they “had wanted a service that would bind together the scattered populous of the new United States.”
They even enshrined it in our Constitution — just like our census, which I have also heard plenty of people moan about — in Article I, Section 8, which says “The Congress shall have the power to … establish Post Offices and post Roads,” among other things.
The agency built “post roads” that allowed for delivery to western states and rural communities, something they still do today.
“In south Florida in the late 19th century, the “barefoot route” sent carriers 56 miles by sailboat and rowboat and 80 miles by foot over sand beaches, a six-day round trip to get the mail from Palm Beach to Miami. In Alaska, letter carriers rode on dogsleds until the 1960s; even now, mail is dropped into some towns by parachute. Down the Grand Canyon, where a Native American tribe lives, mail carriers still deliver the post by mule,” the article states.
As I noted in my previous column, a good portion of deliveries made by the postal service are “last leg” deliveries from other corporate carriers like FedEx and UPS to rural areas.
Even other delivery corporations take advantage of the cheaper rates of the post office to help their bottom line, to say nothing of the small businesses and people who rely on delivery of materials and important papers to keep their jobs and lives running. This could include a family buying a house in Pattonville — closing papers for a mortgage loan have deadlines — or a mom in Powderly selling repurposed furniture on Etsy.com or a veteran in Detroit joining a mail program for prescription delivery.
Deliberately delaying the mail, in the name of the “efficiency” Louis DeJoy says he is trying to institute, is flat-out ridiculous.
Going back to the “universal service obligation” idea I stated in my last column, the Post Office is necessary for everyday American life, much like the internet, which I believe should be considered a utility.
In my last column, a paragraph got cut that only went online, and I wanted to include it here. The Post Office sent my letters to my great-grandmother before she died — something FedEx wouldn’t do for the 45 cents I paid — and it helped me send a box of Whataburger ketchup to a homesick Texas friend who wound up at a job in South Carolina, on my extremely limited budget — this was well before they started selling it in grocery stores.
For better or for worse, the Post Office connects us, and it does so in ways the internet doesn’t.
