First, I’d like to thank you good folks for your patience and understanding last week. I sat down Sunday night with every intention of turning out a fluff column, but after several hours of drumming my fingers on everything but the keyboard, I gave it up as a bad job. Once in a while that happens. Other things occupy your mind, and try as you might, the creative engines just won’t start.
I’ll confess I picked that re-run because the message is timely as we prepare to send kids back to school — and because the word count was right. I’ve discussed the foibles of modern education here a couple of times; both from the standpoint of where and why our young folk are getting some of the silly notions rolling around in their heads, and also speaking directly to them about the horrific fraud being perpetrated against them by a system that took a hard left turn into unaccountability a while back.
Much of this has happened in lower grades, but the most egregious social malfeasance over the last decade or so has festered and spread from college campuses all around the country. The end result is what we’re now seeing in our city streets operating under the name of “BLM” and “Antifa.”
Which brings me to a brief Constitutional refresher.
The First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States attempts to protect our right to free speech. It does not grant them. God did that. It does not, however, give us any sort of claim (in any way) to be listened to. We are free to speak our minds. Others are equally free to ignore us. And, quite shockingly, this also means they are welcome to speak their mind right back at us. For a lot of folks, the rub lies in the fact that what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander, and some opinions can be decidedly unpopular and vigorously rejected.
Attempting to injure police officers, stop traffic, harass drivers, destroy landmarks, burn down businesses and vandalize public buildings has nothing at all to do with free speech. That’s all about pitching a temper tantrum to try to force people to listen to and agree with you. That’s not free speech. That’s criminal behavior. Period. Full stop.
If you try that stuff on grown folks who actually understand both their rights and yours, you shouldn’t be at all surprised when they react negatively, and with a certain amount of implacable conviction. You may successfully intimidate some, but the rest are going to be a problem.
Be careful how you decide to handle that. If you find yourself bringing a brick, an AK-47 or a Molotov cocktail to a “demonstration” — or fetch one when you get there, you are not, in fact, a protester. Your internal narrative is in no way connected to your external reality. You are by definition both a combatant and a terrorist. That can have severe consequences.
And that brings me to the current rioter rage of using high-powered lasers to attempt to blind police officers, drivers and other victims. You may want to remember a couple of things. First, retinal burns are a permanently disabling injury. That makes misusing one serious business. You can probably count on your intended victim not reacting well, nor with a huge amount of restraint. Secondly, I’ll pass along a piece of advice I heard from our recently retired police chief: “The trouble with a laser (sight) is, it has two very visible ends. One on the target, and the other leading right back to the user.” One other warning on that subject: Mirrors can be a real problem.
To put a bow on it, having strong opinions and putting a loud voice to them is one thing. Joining the rabble of the willfully wrong is quite another. It’s pretty easy to let the saturation of bad behavior ubiquitous today knock you off the narrow beam. It’s happened to me more than once. But in the end, the determining factor is if you get back up, dust yourself off, and re-acquire the higher path you’d really rather be on.
From the Observation Post here at The Paper Radio, when you pass the point of no return, the default ending is just no longer possible.
