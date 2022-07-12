As I write this column, it’s 102 degrees outside.
I knew we were in for a hot summer when the thermometer hit 94 degrees on the first day of June. Shoot, I was already dreading this summer back in May, when I noted a total of 10 days in that month broke the 90 degree mark.
Last year’s warmest temperature for May was 88 degrees. This year, May notched 10 days of heat greater than 90.
This year, the records we keep here at The Paris News show June had just nine days of daytime highs below 90 degrees, and all of those were well above 80 degrees. Last month, records show, it was 92 degrees or above for 17 straight days, from June 10 to June 26, with a couple of triple digit days for good measure.
That being said, all those high temperatures fell short of actually breaking records for daytime times, by gaps of anywhere from 11 degrees to a measly three degrees
We’ve had five days out of the eight full days of this month, so far, with highs above the 100 degree mark and the other three days have been more than a little warm, as well. As I sit here writing this, forecasters are calling for more temperatures in the high 90s creeping up on the hundred degree mark and even surpassing it in the middle of the week. There doesn’t appear to be any relief in sight, either with scorching hot highs all through the following week, too.
I got an email the other day with tips on ways to stay cool if your car doesn’t have air conditioning, which is the case with my 21-year-old vehicle.
I’ve been putting up with no AC in my car for several years now, due to the high cost of getting the system fixed and my cranky refusal to spend that much money on something I know I must, inevitably, soon replace.
My grandad used to say he wouldn’t have a car with an air conditioning system — it was a waste of money to buy or to use.
“I use the ‘2-60’ system in the car to stay cool in the summer,” he’d say. “Open 2 windows and drive 60 miles an hour, that’ll keep’ya cool. If you need more than that, crank it up to the ‘4-60,’ and open the back windows, too.”
He also said an air conditioner just sucked gas out of a car, which is quite true. Back then, gas was 12 cents a gallon; today, with gas well over the $4 a gallon mark, lowering your gas consumption by as much as 20% is smarter than ever.
Some of the suggestions for coping with the heat in a car without AC included using ice packs on the back of your neck as you drive, parking in the shade and using those fold up windshield covers to reflect the heat from the inside of the car when you are not in it.
Other suggestions were to hang a wet rag over the air vent, sip a cold beverage as you drive, carry a portable fan with you and be sure to open the window just a bit when you are not driving.
I can attest to the cold drink and parking in the shade suggestions but I scoff at some of these others.
Driving around with an ice pack on the back of your neck could be cumbersome and could lead to sopping wet collars by the time you get where you are going. Draping a wet cloth over the air vent could work — if you have a working fan in the car, that is, and you could figure out how to get that to work without ruining the upholstery of your dashboard.
It is not always possible to park in the shade, not in today’s concrete jungle.
I leave the windows of my car down all the way, all the time, all day long, unless it is threatening to rain, then I have to make that mad dash to the parking lot to roll up the windows before the car seats get soaked, but with the distinct lack of rain we’ve been having lately, that hasn’t been much of problem.
