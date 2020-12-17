This year, nonprofit organizations like The Salvation Army need more help than ever. The group helps hundreds of people in the Paris community each month, giving away clothing vouchers and hosting a Soup Kitchen for families in need of food assistance — to name just two efforts.
Shoppers at local stores, like Walmart, have undoubtedly seen bell ringers outside, volunteering their time and braving the cold for the annual Red Kettle Campaign. If a large donation isn’t in the cards this year, consider taking the change from a purchase and dropping it in the kettle, which collects money for the Salvation Army’s programs.
Major Francko Higdon recently told The Paris News the organization is also in need of volunteer bell ringers, so financial donations don’t need to be the only way to support The Salvation Army. Time is valuable, too.
Higdon added that families need more support than ever because of lost wages due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We know people who were OK last Christmas are probably not right now,” Higdon said. “We need community support more than ever, because of Covid and people losing their jobs.”
Paris residents also have the opportunity to support another local nonprofit, the Boys & Girls Club, this Friday at its annual auction. The event, hosted at the Gibraltar Hotel, raises funds for after school programs that many kids and families rely on.
“It really is a community effort to support the Boys & Girls Club, and it’s our biggest fundraiser of the year,” executive director Jason Macchia said. “So we depend on it each year.”
Just like businesses, Covid-19 has hit nonprofits hard and no child or family should go without support this holiday season — or throughout the year, for that matter. Consider giving what you can to make that possible.
