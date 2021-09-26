Last Sunday was a special anniversary for me — one I nearly forgot about (thank you, Facebook memories). Sept. 19 is my Quit Smoking Anniversary, and this year marks 13 years since I quit. That means I’ve officially been a former smoker for as long as I was a smoker.
It’s an incredible milestone, and one I’m grateful to have made given my recent obsession with physical fitness. There’s no way I’d be able to do these morning 5Ks if I was still smoking. Heck, by the time I quit, I got out of breath just walking into a store.
I was 15 years old when I started smoking cigarettes, and I started at the suggestion of a guidance counselor as a way to manage my anger. I accepted the suggestion because I grew up with smokers, and I lived in a home where both of my guardians smoked. Many of my friends were smokers, too. I had been around smokers so much that when I smoked my first cigarette, I didn’t even cough.
I started smoking lights, you know, because they were the healthier option, right? (Wrong, no cigarette is healthy.) I remember when just three cigarettes a day was enough — one in the morning, one after school and one before bed. And then I needed a fourth, and soon a fifth. Before I graduated high school, I was smoking a pack a day.
Being that young and still being somewhat new to smoking, I didn’t really notice any difference in my breathing. But from my first cigarette — really from the first time I was around secondhand smoke — cigarettes were impacting my health in negative ways. Studies have shown that the chemicals in cigarettes quickly enter our bloodstream through our lungs. The impacts of that include increased risk for coronary heart disease, stroke, lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, emphysema and asthma, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fast forward to age 28, and I couldn’t breathe. I mean, I literally couldn’t breathe. The day before my 28th birthday, I experienced an asthma attack, and I had no idea what was going on. My chest was tight. I was wheezing. I thought I had a really bad chest cold because, as a smoker, I experienced similar symptoms every time I got sick. When I got sick, I would switch to smoking menthol cigarettes so I could continue smoking, but I was having trouble even finishing a menthol. The next day, my birthday, I still couldn’t breathe. By the third day, Sept. 19, I couldn’t bring myself to smoke because my lungs hurt so badly.
That’s the day I quit.
The asthma attack didn’t, though. It continued for two more days before I sought medical attention at the local hospital and was given a prescription for Advair, the purple disc inhaler. From the first time I used it, I experienced immediate relief. My lungs opened, and I could breathe. I sat the inhaler next to an unopened pack of cigarettes, and I went to bed.
During the 13 years I was a smoker, I had tried to quit several times. I tried patches and gum. None of it worked, and none of it lasted. Until the asthma attack. I had gone without cigarettes long enough that the worst of the nicotine withdrawals — the first 72 hours — was behind me. For weeks, though, I dealt with the hand-to-mouth reflex motion of smoking, and I did gain weight because food was a substitute.
Three months after quitting smoking, I no longer needed the Advair and I’ve had no symptoms of asthma since. It took time, but my lungs also returned to a more healthy state. My last chest cold hit about two years after I quit, and it didn’t take long to recover. And now, 13 years later, I’m breathing easier than ever — even while jogging during my morning 5Ks.
For information about how to quit smoking, visit Quit.com and talk with your doctor. Your future self will thank you.
