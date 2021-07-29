For those of you, myself included, mumbling about the heat, may I recall the snowmageddon of winter 2021? Actually I’m recalling it not to remind you how we mumbled about the cold, but to remind us all about the terrible damage to trees, grass and shrubs.
This part of Texas isn’t accustomed to zero degree temperatures for several days. And our trees suffered. One of the biggest losses we suffered were the two huge Chinese tallow trees a dear friend planted for us about 40 years ago. They provided marvelous summer shade and bird food in the winter. In autumn, they glowed with color and in spring they drew bees to feed on their blooms. But spring arrived and no green leaves appeared.
On each side of the gate into our pasture are two live oaks. One leafed right out after the bitter cold. One didn’t. Which seems odd since they were the same size and planted only about 20 feet apart on the same day.
For a while we thought our golden euonymus were casualties but they began greening up. The crepe myrtles weren’t looking good, either.
All over the area the ravages of that vicious cold could be seen in abundance. Huge old trees and younger, smaller trees were barren and lifeless.
But slowly, the way nature always does, things began to change.
At the same time that small dead limbs began hitting the ground after storms, small patches of leaves began to grow out of the bigger trunk area of our Chinese tallows. And the live oak now has several areas that have healthy leaves again.
I think what will happen is that the tallows will self prune and new branches will appear. That’s what I’m hoping, anyway. We aren’t going to cut them down until we know for sure.
The live oak hasn’t caught up with its fully fledged mate but it’s getting there. The shrubs are basically pretty good, although they have some bare patches. And the crepes are blooming.
I was driving in Paris last week and noticed where a tree trimming service had taken down several large pines. The monster winter had claimed them.
But I also noticed many other trees that are doing as ours have. They are surviving, clawing their way back from the brink of death to becoming healthy trees once more.
That’s yet another reason I love trees so much. They are survivors. Trees endure. Through scorching heat, killing cold, drought and flood, trees are one of the most tenacious living things.
Few things provide what trees do. They give shade, fuel, building materials, oxygen, feed for animals and birds, homes for them too, the list goes on.
But there is one thing trees provide that is perhaps as important as any of the others. Beauty. Name anything on Earth that comes in so many shapes, sizes, colors and structures? And isn’t it wonderful that they possess all these things plus the ability to rebound from devastating conditions?
Faith is planting trees in whose shade you will never sit. But for trees faith seems to lie in their ability to recover from challenges. And I’m so glad to witness this.
