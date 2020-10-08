Fall is baking season.
Anyone who disagrees with me needs to get the heck out of Dodge.
I love the warming spices fall brings to cooking. I love fresh, warm muffins straight from the oven. I love crusty rolls with my mom’s braised chuck roast with potatoes, carrots and a rich beef broth. I love apple pie. I love fresh pancakes with warmed maple syrup.
Hello, my name is Kim, and I’m a carb-aholic.
Not that I don’t always have some sort of baking project in the back of my mind, but this really intensifies when the leaves start to change color. I start stocking up on the small “sweetie pie” fresh pumpkins at the grocery store that are perfect for pumpkin pies. If you don’t handle them too much, they will last quite a while on the shelf. I’ve bought some near the end of October and had them last almost to Christmas.
I’ll roast most of them and freeze the good stuff for Thanksgiving and Christmas pies. But I also may bake a separate pastry here and there just to test a new recipe. Last week I made some pumpkin-filled cinnamon rolls, and this week it was pumpkin muffins with a nice streusel topping that have all-but disappeared.
While that’s going on, I turn my hand to pie crusts, following Stella Parks’ old-fashioned pie crust recipe from seriouseats.com. One of the things I love about this recipe is that it works initially like a thousand other pie crust recipes on the internet — rub in cold butter, add ice water, let rest — but then it does a left turn and has you fold it a time or two, like you’re making puff pastry. The result is a pie crust that isn’t so dependent on keeping everything ice cold. It embraces the gluten rather than going to extremes to prevent it.
In holidays past, I’d drag out my grandmother’s marble slab she used for making peanut patties, stick it in the freezer overnight and then roll out the pie crust on it just to keep everything as cold as possible and prevent any gluten from forming. Last Christmas the only time I got out the slab was to play with white chocolate, a messy but fun enterprise I need to practice more with — a good white chocolate bark is white chocolate, pistachios and freeze-dried strawberries.
What dough I don’t immediately turn into pie, I wrap as flatly as possible and freeze for the holidays, to save myself some time.
This also got me thinking about bakers-ese, how baked goods are described. Of course “delicious” is always nice to hear, but delicious is also sometimes too subjective. I love pumpkin, my sister and father do not. But, they still loved the muffins I made this week.
“Tender,” in bakers-ese, means “this will leave crumbs all over the plate that you then have to mash together with your fork for one last bite.” “Flaky” means no matter how careful you were when biting into the pastry, when you stand up, a few flakes of the pastry then flutter to the ground like you stood up in a pile of leaves.
Of course, both of these words also serve as a prerequisite for “tasty” and even “I’m taking thirds, OK? Don’t judge me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.