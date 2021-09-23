The global back-and-forth about Covid-19 vaccine booster shots is confusing at best. The Biden administration took the early step of calling for a third shot of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines for all, only for the World Health Organization, a government advisory panel and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to disagree. The recommendation from the FDA is for a third shot for Americans 65 and older and those at high risk of severe Covid-19 infection, i.e., those with comorbidities, like diabetes.
It’s little wonder heads are spinning with indecision about what to do, but there’s a simple answer: Talk with your local health provider.
Throughout this pandemic, there have been different messages coming from state and federal politicians, from national health professionals and from celebrities about what we should and shouldn’t do when it comes to our health. The answer really is as simple as turning to your local health provider.
When you get sick, will Gov. Greg Abbott provide your course of treatment? Of course not. When you need a Covid-19 test, will Tucker Carlson administer it? Of course not. When you break a bone, will Dr. Anthony Fauci set it for you? Of course not. Your local health practitioner will.
So, if you’re going to adhere to their advice in your time of need, listen to them now in the midst of a pandemic.
Klark Byrd
