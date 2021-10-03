The Trail de Paris is well used and quite a benefit to joggers and dog walkers alike.
However, there is one problem with those who use it. If you are coming up behind someone, it would be a safety measure to do what joggers and bikers around White Rock Lake in Dallas (and probably elsewhere) have done for many years — and that is to announce to the person you are coming up behind and say “On your left” or “On your right.”
It gives notice in a safe and polite way.
Suzette Smith
Reno
