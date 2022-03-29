Well, I don’t know about you, but I was thoroughly engaged and entertained by the Oscars Sunday night.
For weeks the pundits had been predicting that the Oscars were in trouble, that viewers had been dropping off and that the whole thing was too pretentious, too stilted, too ponderous and too predictable.
And they were right, for the most part.
Sunday’s Oscars show was terribly ponderous, what with the 4 and a half hours of empty, desperate Disney-centric promotional pre-show filler that ABC aired beginning at 1 p.m., our time, which is 11 a.m., in Los Angeles.
After a break for the evening news, the actual Red Carpet Show began, with more and more real celebrities arriving, not just the less-known but no less hard working and deserving nominees who showed up earlier for the ill-advised “pre-show” presentations of several minor awards that would be taped and edited into the real show later in an attempt to keep the show in the proscribed thee hour time limit.
Which didn’t work, come to find out.
By the time the actual show started at 7 p.m., our time, I had been sitting and watching for 5 and a half hours. Yes, I know what that makes me — Don’t judge.
The show started with Beyonce singing a nominated song on a live remote feed from way across town at the tennis courts the Williams sisters — the subject of one of the top-nominated films — got their start at. Then the hosts, two female comedians who also act and an actress known for her roles in some very funny films — took the stage.
Things were tripping along pretty good, I thought, with award after award being presented, most of them, I guess, going to people who quite likely deserved to be lauded by their peers — I can’t really tell for sure, since I actually saw next to none of the films and performances that were being compared and singled out for awards — but I was pretty happy with the show overall. The songs were all good, only a few of the comedy bits were cheesy and most of the presenters were people I had never heard of before, but most of them were pretty to look at and the winners acceptance speeches were, for the most part, mildly entertaining.
Then it happened. Chris Rock, a well-known comedian, joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head, and her husband, Will Smith, strode on stage and slapped the comic in the head with an open hand and cursed him out for talking about his wife while going back to his seat. ABC, which was airing the show on a time-delay just to ensure such profanity couldn’t get aired live, as is customary, bleeped most of the audio of the exchange, both Smith’s and Rock’s, but the actually blow was shown around the world in almost real time.
People in the auditorium were stunned to silence, as they should have been.
Rock, to his credit, took the blow and stayed on his feet and after a little bit of hesitation, continued to speak and give out the award he was there to do. The rest of the show, all 3 hours and 39 minutes of it, continued almost with no comment on what had happened, but you could see people there were profoundly affected by it.
I don’t know what to think of it all, yet, and there is no telling what the fallout is going to be, but like the producer of the show had been quoted before hand about the show: “It won’t be boring.”
Check it out yourself. It’s all over the internet and the news outlets, the uncensored versions as well as ABC’s sanitized version. You won’t be bored, either, but you should be appalled.
