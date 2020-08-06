This month, CASA for KIDS would like to shine a spotlight on Charlotte Coyle’s career as a volunteer advocate. Charlotte has been an advocate for four years, and during this time she has advocated for 16 children as they made their journey through the foster care system. Charlotte gave each child a voice in the courtroom and made a difference in each child’s life.
When asked what made her want to become a CASA Advocate, Charlotte said:
“My husband is an attorney who is often appointed to represent CPS clients, and I have been watching his work for several years. A good friend of mine was a CASA volunteer and I heard her talk about her work and how much she loved ‘her’ children. So, when I retired a few years ago, I decided to sign on to CASA. Since I have been a minister, I’ve seen firsthand how important this one-on-one work with families can be. And as a minister, as a mom, as a grandmother, I recognize how crucial it is for all of us to find ways to advocate on behalf of all ‘our’ children. I appreciate the good work CASA does, and I’m glad to be a part of this important effort in Lamar County.”
CASA would like to applaud Charlotte for her contribution to the children of our community.
Charlotte has made such a huge impact in so many lives. When we asked her to describe one of her proudest moments, she had this to say:
“I am proud of my CASA families when they step up. I’ve seen grandparents, great-grandparents and other relatives take in their family’s children and sacrifice their own convenience for the good of these little ones. They support the children financially and emotionally. They figure out how to work their jobs and how to find the resources necessary to raise another generation of children that they didn’t sign up for. Some of these extended family members also step up to help mentor the parents who are still pretty much like children themselves.
“There is nothing that will fix the heartache and replace the loss children experience when their parents fail them, but the village that steps up to surround them with love, compassion and hope provides a lifeline. The work we do reminds me of the starfish story: a child rescues starfish stranded on a beach and the grown-up scoffs. ‘Look at all these struggling starfish. You can’t make a difference for all of them.’
“’I can make a difference for this one,’ says the wise child, tossing one starfish back into the life-giving waves.”
