It’s been a week of celebration.
Another Dallas Cowboy win last week was reason to begin a week of celebration as the team’s 5-1 season record brings hope for a successful playoff season, which hopefully leads to a Super Bowl appearance. That’s about all I want to say about that because each time I’ve predicted a successful season for America’s team in the past, calamity strikes.
A week of celebration got underway in earnest Tuesday when members of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce gathered at Love Civic Center to hear from Cowboy great and 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame recipient Drew Pearson. He reminded the audience that persistence pays off, and that as long as the Chamber surrounds itself with successful people it will continue to be a great organization for years to come.
Congratulations to newly named Chamber chairman Jay Hodge, and thank you to outgoing chairman Bryan Glass, along with the chamber board and staff, for a highly successful year that saw record attendance at community events, new and innovative tourism, record high sales tax income and a record number of new members.
I agree with Hodge that pride, potential and perseverance, the theme for this year’s Chamber celebration, are fitting words to describe a community that has survived a great fire, a tornado and now a worldwide pandemic. Hodge’s words about his hometown made us all proud to live and work in this great community.
On Thursday, members of the Lamar County Farm Bureau gathered at the Lamar County Fairgrounds for its annual meeting, during which the group celebrated another year of membership growth and noted the many contributions the organization made to not only the farm and ranch community but also to schools, volunteer fire departments and other local groups.
Another celebration took place Friday morning at the Downtown Food Pantry when United Way of Lamar County volunteers gathered for a midway report meeting for this year’s campaign to learn that $305,645 has been collected toward an ambitious, but much needed goal of $550,000. The group celebrated the halfway mark with determination to keep on trucking until the campaign reaches its goal.
Executive director Jenny Wilson gave the group of volunteers plenty to think about as she talked about the important work that all of the United Way’s 22 nonprofit agencies do in the community.
“We would not have the community we have without these agencies,” Wilson said. “Our streets would not look the same without these agencies, and it would be very hard to attract businesses. Without these agencies, our community would look very, very different.”
Wilson is correct in her assessment of Paris and Lamar County without the agencies that provide support for the homeless, safe places for disadvantaged youth to gather after school, food for those in need and an array of other services vital to a community that takes pride in caring for the less fortunate among us.
Give a thought to Paris without the work of the 22 agencies United Way supports when considering this year’s pledge. Join me in digging just a little bit deeper so that at the end of this year’s campaign there will be reason for continued celebration.
