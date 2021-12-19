If there’s one good thing that might come about from today’s workforce woes and the so-called Great Resignation, it’s that big companies pocketing record profits well in excess of inflation and compensation increases are likely to shift some focus from profits to pay. That has the potential to put American workers on better financial footing, at least once today’s high inflation is under control.
We’re currently experiencing some wicked inflation — 6.8% in the 12-month period ending in November — and that is painful, especially given how wages have failed to keep pace with rising costs of living over the last 12 years. Corporate executives are quick to fervently point at rising business costs, such as supply chain disruptions, labor shortages and so forth, for increasing their prices, all the while quietly reporting record profit margins. In fact, U.S. Commerce Department data shows the last time corporate profit margins were so large was December 1950.
Why is that? Companies today are reporting similarly high profit margins as they did when inflation was just 1.26% in the 1950s. Yet the nation’s lower middle class and down struggle to cover costs of living. That’s because companies have been pocketing the difference as they increase prices well over their own rising costs of business. It’s just now that they struggle to hire and retain a workforce that employees are starting to get a piece of the pie.
The last time the nation’s corporations saw these kinds of profit margins, wages were closely tied to productivity, and the middle class flourished like never before. In the 1980s, America abandoned the “all boats rise” mentality, severing wages from productivity. As a result, productivity has grown at 3.5 times the rate of pay. Americans have since struggled to maintain the lifestyles their parents were able to afford at the same age.
The growing CEO-to-worker compensation gap adds insult to injury — since 1978, CEO pay has grown 940% while typical worker compensation has grown just 12%, according to a 2019 Economic Policy Institute report.
Business Insider reports gains in U.S. corporate profits over the past year (37%) has vastly outstripped both inflation (6.8%) and compensation increases (12%), leading Morgan Stanley to recommend a return to a more equitable arrangement. The investment firm says corporations should aim for 1990s-era profit margins, which range from 4.08% to 8.12%, for about five years to retroactively fill the gap because the gap between company profits and worker compensation poses a threat to the health of the economy.
I’m no economist, but I know a raw deal when I see one. American workers struggling just to pay for rent, utilities and food while companies sit on record amounts of money and report record profits — not just record revenue, but profits — is as raw a deal as they come. American companies need to consider the costs of living in the area they operate, and they need to set their own minimum wage high enough to cover that. Employees should be seen as assets, not just expenses. In today’s white hot job market, companies that don’t take that view are likely to continue struggling with staff shortages and ultimately lost business.
