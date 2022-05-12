Sunday night I had a dream. I honestly don’t remember much about it, but in that dream I was a child again, running through the pasture at my best friend Shirley Parks’ home south of Deport.
When I woke up I spent some time thinking about that friendship which lasted from first grade on until high school graduation and beyond.
Somewhere I have the school year book where she told me how much our friendship meant. I remember writing similar words to her.
I remember wading barefoot in the overflowing ditches after warm summer rains, going swimming for my birthday every year, eating bacon from her family’s home grown hog, giggling together late into the night when we had sleepovers.
We passed notes in class ( and yes, occasionally we got caught). We compared report cards, amiably seeing who did better than whom in what subjects.
Our mothers patiently took us to movies, shopping or wherever we could cajole them into until we were old enough to drive ourselves.
One of the most vivid memories I have is running through a sudden cloudburst from her grandmother’s house to the barn. My glasses were fogged over. Shirley went through the gate. I hit the barbed wire fence and literally flipped over it. It knocked the wind out of me. It also cut my throat so badly that I still have the scars.
So there I am, looking up at poor Shirley, her eyes wide and tears mixing with the rain sobbing “Nanalee, please, don’t be dead!”. She was terrified, because I was a bloody mess. But as kids will, when I obviously wasn’t dead, we got up, went on to the barn and gathered up the eggs.
My mother would go to Spavinaw, Oklahoma to visit her stepmother every summer and Shirley was invited. We would stay up late, sing and explore, walking down to the big gravel bottomed creek to go swimming . We walked miles and played on the park swings long into our teenage years.
Grandmother Goldie and mother would take us to see and do things so that we learned about the area history and the best places to eat.
High school went by so fast. She helped me learn to dance for the junior prom. I helped her with literature assignments. We confided our hopes and dreams to one another.
I was the spoiled baby of my family and she was the more mature oldest child who was conscientious in looking after her younger brother and sisters. I was a “town kid” whose grandad and dad were in the bank, she was the “country kid” whose parents were hard working farmers. We interacted in both words with no problems.
Shirley married right out of high school and had a family. Life began to do what it does naturally, take us in separate ways.
But the friendship was always there. Our adult lives were busy and different but when I lost my brother she was there. And when she had her first round with breast cancer I was there too.
Shirley lost her cancer battle after years of hard fought struggle. I missed her then, I miss her now.
But what a treasure our growing up together was! The laughter, the giggles, the singing out loud to music played on a transistor radio or a record player will never fade. The shared joys, childish heartbreaks and growing up for over twelve years together helped shape who I am.
So, do I have a point about this? Yes, I do. That’s to send you down memory lane too.
Who was or is your best friend? What adventures did you share together? When did you meet and what were your favorite things to do?
Childhood is different now, but best friends are still one of the most marvelous and amazing parts of childhood.
Consider yours. It will bring a smile to your face.
