I want to commend the staff at The Paris News for providing our community with information on our community.
During this pandemic, your writers have kept us informed of what is going on in the city and county.
Whether the articles are about elections, city council meetings, schools and sports, gardening, fishing and hunting or church activities, I have found your newspaper gives a broad spectrum of information.
I appreciate the diversity of perspectives which helps me to better understand my community.
Keep up the good work!
Linda Lair
Paris
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.