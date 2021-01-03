Cheers, hoorays and thank-you’s to the City of Paris sanitation workers. The faithful and thorough men who see to our neighborhood trash pickup are truly unsung heroes.
This was especially noticeable at the size of piles on curbs after Christmas. Please know there are lots of residents who very much appreciate you.
Allan Hubbard
Paris
