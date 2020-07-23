My goodness, the time does kinda fly by! One more week and we’re teetering on the cusp of another month of ginned up media panic, marginal masks and political mandates, all three being about equally useful. Yet, as we slip out of July and into August, both recent events — and some considerably older ones — come to mind.
More years ago than I care to count, I had the opportunity to visit the Trinity Test Site on the White Sands Missile Range deep in the New Mexico desert. The site is only open twice a year, typically in April and October.
This year, the April opening was canceled due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the resulting Covid-19 pandemic. Provided the latest attempts to whiz everyone up into a brand new teeth-chattering panic are unsuccessful, the next scheduled opening of the site is Oct. 3. No guarantees on that, though. The closer we get to the first week in November, the hairier things are apt to get. I quit speculating on the next scourge du jour a while back. If you can go to Trinity, I recommend it. It’s good for perspective.
A few months after that visit, with the smell of the Stallion Range dust and the smooth, glassy look of Trinitite still fresh in my head, I was greeted one afternoon with a fellow columnist’s scathing condemnation of the United States, and a near slathering demand that every single American — living or dead — owed the Japanese an apology for dropping the atom bomb on innocent and unsuspecting Japanese citizens.
I checked the date. Ayup, it was the week of Aug. 6.
It didn’t take long before a cold spot developed in my belly. The more I read, the bigger that spot got, and another memory stumbled in from the back of my mind. It was a conversation I had with my stepfather years before. We were driving home late one afternoon in an old ’69 Dodge pickup, and I happened to mention that a fellow high school student that day had said pretty much the same thing, and gotten kinda ugly about it — insisting we owed the Japanese and the rest of the world an apology for dropping the bombs. Dad wasn’t a talkative man, neither was he particularly demonstrative. Over the years, I came to appreciate both. He had a tendency to keep his own council about many things. When he did say something, he didn’t waste a lot of words. But I learned how to tell when he wasn’t happy about something. All kids do. It was a certain change in his eyes.
When he didn’t comment, I looked over at him and he was gazing straight ahead at the road, which was always a good idea there. Mistakes on the River Road tended toward drastic and often permanent. I could also tell this was one of those times he had a definite opinion, but wasn’t going to offer it unless specifically asked.
So I fetched a Colby log from the grocery bag and carved a chunk off with my pocket knife, and offered it to him with the question, “OK. What?”
He plucked the cheese off my blade, and after chewing and swallowing said, “that’s pretty damned arrogant for someone who wasn’t there at the time.”
Few words, but a big lesson. It went right along with that “never apologize for anyone else” thing.
Why the cold spot 10 years later? It had a lot to do with the incredibly presumptuous arrogance of speaking and/or acting on the behalf of other people and a previous generation — without their consent to do so, or at least the experience of walking a mile in their moccasins. It’s not only an intellectually fraudulent disrespect, but a tactical vileness despicable beyond words.
The result of that cold spot was the one and only time I have ever directly addressed or taken issue with another columnist’s work. In some ways, I regret it. In some ways, I don’t. It was one of those times the paper got a whole lot of feedback.
It also spurred me into writing a three page feature on the Trinity Site. Due to timing perhaps, the editor ran it top front with two jumps and multiple photos.
From the tear sheet archives here at The Paper Radio, it’s probably a good idea while we’re slinging bricks and bottles and expletives at each other to remember it only takes a single smallish hunk of gleaming warm metal to bring us all to our knees.
