As I idly scanned the Associated Press wire the other day, I ran across an article out of New Zealand that detailed that government’s plan to end smoking by its residents.
Those folks passed a new law recently that would increase the minimum age that people can buy cigarettes and keep raising that limit — by one year, every year — for, well, forever, really.
“That means, in theory at least, 65 years after the law takes effect, shoppers could still buy cigarettes — but only if they could prove they were at least 80 years old,” the story explained.
The idea, apparently, is to make smoking as unpopular as possible, with other measures planned to include lowering the level of nicotine in tobacco products and making those products harder to get by decreasing the number of places to buy them.
The plan, however, has some major incongruities — it doesn’t affect the sale of vaping supplies, which, if you’ve been paying attention to the literature, has many more kinds of impurities, many at much higher concentrations, than plain old tobacco. And vaping, it turns out, is every bit as addictive as smoking, despite its PR as being “a good way to stop the harmful effects of inhaling nicotine.” The plan also does not address a people’s determination to be stupid or to be willing to break the law.
I am very interested in following the coverage of this story.
Another story I ran up on just a few minutes later was out of California about that state’s new effort to keep people from throwing food waste away as garbage that will end up in landfills and then break down into methane, something that is very harmful to the environment. Seems California wants its residents to recycle all its organic trash separately, using residential bins that can be collected and turned into compost for use as fertilizer or rendering it into something called “biogas,” which is supposed to be akin to natural gas.
This means in addition to having recycling bins for plastics, paper and metal, residents will have to have more and ever more specific bins designed to be left on the curb for pickup. If they are not careful, California is going to be swamped with recycling bins. Can you imagine driving down the street and not even being able to see the fronts of the buildings because the curbs are lined with tidal waves of big ugly lidded plastic bins on wheels, stinking to high heaven under the California sun?
This is set to go into effect by January. Trouble is, some of the state’s biggest population centers, like the city of Los Angeles and San Diego, while they have waste collection systems in place, do not yet have facilities to compost or refine all that food waste the way the environmentalists want.
This is another story I intend to follow with interest — and probably much amusement.
As I have said before, I have absolutely no plans to move to California, especially southern California. It’s a land of extremes — too many people for the naturally available water resources, all wanting their golf courses and swimming pools; and way too perilous, what with the earthquakes and landslides and wildfires. And now, it seems the state will have far too many smelly trash bins for most people’s liking.
California and New Zealand have a lot in common, it seems. Their plans are not bad plans, not really; they’re just letting their idealism get ahead of their common sense.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.