The email at work the other day yielded some interesting information that had absolutely nothing to do with anything important at all, but kept me entertained for some time.
The press release was from something called the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an organization I for one had never heard of. The release offered information about the numbers of injuries connected to lawn mowers that required a trip to an emergency room or a stay in a hospital or resulted in death as compared to the number of injuries resulting from the use — or misuse, maybe — of other types of lawn and garden equipment. It also gave ways to stay safe when using power gear in the yard or garden.
According to this information, lawn mowers killed about 90 people in 2019 in the United States, and that the coronavirus, which has caused untold numbers of people to stay home more — resulting, I guess, in more people doing more yard work — could lead to many more injuries and deaths from lawn mowers this year.
This kind of thing is a serious public health concern, or so say the folks at the OPEI. I agree, wholeheartedly.
I am not the kind of person who mows lawns; haven’t been since I left my father’s house and no longer had to comply with his directions about “getting outside and doing some work.”
My dad, however, lived to be outdoors; he worked outdoors for most of his life. A job that kept my dad indoors was as bad as a jail sentence, and they never lasted very long. His favorite leisure activities were outdoors, all year round. I think my dad was happiest when he was in the backyard, under a tree, messin’ with his dogs and visitin’ with a like-minded neighbor or family member for hours on end.
He never understood that I was happiest indoors, under the air conditioner, with a book in my hand, and not being exposed to the dangers of sunburn, bug bites and high-powered machines with sharp edges.
The OPEI release was full of other interesting information, for instance: In 2019, in the United States, 430 people died of carbon monoxide poisoning, 400 from electrocution and 200 from deer. This last number was not broken down into “how,” but I would assume the largest number of deer-related deaths were from vehicle crashes caused by deer crossing roadways, rather than the much-more-unusual attacks/beat-downs by these cranky critters.
Sixty people died from stings from bees, wasps and hornets in 2019, 28 from some sort of interaction with a dog, 20 by cows (cows?), 11 by venomous spiders and six from snakebites; all things that could have been avoided, if people would have stayed indoors.
To the best of my recollection, during the course of his life, my dad was injured a number of times while working or playing outdoors. He crashed a motorcycle when he was a kid and suffered road rash and bruises and banged up or cut himself on the shin, the knee, the elbows and, especially, his hands far too often to count. He was stung by things with stingers and was bitten by dogs, cats and raccoons, but no snakes. And he hit a deer with his car, but no one was hurt, except the deer — and the car. He also hooked his own scalp, behind his ear, while casting a fishing rod on a pool bank and had to have it removed by a doctor.
The only time I recall him getting hurt doing yard work was the time he tried to burn high grass out a fence line with gasoline and it flashed back and gave him first- and second-degree burns on the front of both legs from mid thigh to the top of his sneakers. He was wearing shorts that day.
Afterwards, he drove us both to the old McCuistian Sanitarium on Bonham Street to get it seen to.
