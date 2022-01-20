Four times a year I try and wax lyrical about the seasons. It’s easy in spring and autumn. There are a million glories and beauties to be lyrical about. A bit harder to do during the heights of summer. But in the depths of January I tend to think “Winter, Hah. Who wants it? Not me.” But, like every other season, winter has incredible beauty and definite benefits.
Oh, I know I’m weird, but one of those benefits is to get rather chilled before crawling into bed. Nothing feels much better than snuggling under an electric blanket and settling in with a blissful sigh. The pillow seems softer, the covers feel better. And if the rain is hurling against the windows, even better. What is nicer than being safe and warm while the elements rage?
On the other side of that, some of the most moving, peaceful and beautiful moments can be found when outside on a still, bitter cold night. Coming back from a middle of the night first responder call, several times I have been moved to near tears by the crystal clarity of the stars, blazing in a night sky as deep and rich as velvet. I have even simply stopped and stared upward into the infinite heavens in appreciation of the majesty.
The bare trees of winter are pure beauty when the setting or rising sun frames them. Silhouetted against the fiery, stunning glory of the sun, they are woven into a frieze of lace that is stark yet intricately beautiful.
On a cold morning, is there anything more enjoyable than a hot cup of coffee to wrap hands around and the frost covered world outside? How about a bowl of hot soup or stew while the wind is howling and gusting around the house? Nice, isn’t it? It never tastes as rich and savory when the temperature is in the 70s for some reason.
Just this weekend we were all treated to a dusting of snow which always softens the harshness of plain, ordinary objects into a mysterious, beautiful landscape. Wild birds are abundant here, so feeders draw in the living splashes of color. Cardinals, jays, goldfinches and dozens of other birds look even brighter against a snowy background.
We are lucky here to enjoy milder winters than much of the nation. So we have days with perfect temperatures, skies so blue they make the heart leap in joy and the chance to walk, run, ride and simply enjoy the outdoors.
Back in younger days, I will admit that fighting month after month of mud, feeding cattle in the cold could descend from great fun to hard, slogging work. But even on the days when four wheel drive failed, the sight of healthy cattle jostling for feed never completely loses its charm.
A Northeast Texas winter gives a respite from lawn mowing without the brutality of snow shoveling.
And the wild grasses in fields create patterns of rich, complex golds, russets and browns. Those are punctuated with the dark, mysterious green of cedars.
Look closely! Yes, that’s a herd of deer. These graceful creatures are visible and seldom fail to impress. Coyotes, the occasional fox, lots of cottontail rabbits and even a few bobcats and river otters can be spotted by those observant enough to look.
While I don’t like cold hands, feet and face, if I really take note I realize that winter is as beautiful and soul soothing in its own way as the showier spring or gentler fall seasons are.
We are in its depths right now. But guess what? There’s plenty of little things to enjoy. And underneath the ground, there are sleeping seeds, roots, blooms and new life just biding time, ready to burst forth yet again.
Like the other seasons, winter is to be appreciated and applauded. Not just endured. Like the other turns of this planet, it won’t last long. Seek out the pleasurable parts.
