You might not think it, but America is experiencing a shortage in school nurses. It really couldn’t come at a worse time.
As attested to Wednesday by Paris ISD principals, school nurses are working themselves into the ground as Covid-19’s omicron wave washes over Lamar County. Students by the dozens are visiting school nurse offices reporting illness, which could be Covid-19, the flu or whatever cold or stomach bug is circulating through the student body.
While providing services to those students, a nurse’s daily duties don’t stop. There are medications to hand out, contact and sibling tracing over multiple campuses, assisting injured students and completing their administrative tasks.
Covid-19 is taxing our school nurses. They are stressed out, sometimes unsure how they’ll get through the day. They are fueled by words of encouragement from their fellow staff members, from students and from appreciative parents. A care basket put together by Justiss Elementary staff for their nurse brought tears to her eyes, Principal Renee Elmore told Paris ISD trustees Wednesday. And even then, the nurse felt bad because she knows everyone working at the campus is stressed out, Elmore said.
It’s true. Even a quick glance at the number of absent teachers and staff — 120 on Tuesday and 107 on Wednesday — is enough to understand that the only way Paris ISD is able to provide a “normal” school day for students is for administrators, teachers and staff to pull double and triple duty. It doesn’t matter what your occupation is, double and triple duty will tax you.
And Paris ISD is not the only district where this is happening. North Lamar, Prairiland and Chisum ISDs have employees just as dedicated to the education of their students, and the same is true for Rivercrest, Detroit, Clarksville, Honey Grove and Cooper ISDs. Some of the smaller school districts have had no choice but the shut down because they simply don’t have enough healthy teachers and staff to keep operations going. Hopefully the long weekend will be enough to put this latest wave of illness behind them.
To all the nurses, administrators, teachers and staff to whom we entrust the care of our children, thank you for everything you are doing to keep yourself and our students safe. We see your efforts, and you are appreciated beyond words. Thank you, thank you, thank you.
Klark Byrd
