I can’t stop thinking about two questions posed by the fifth episode of Disney’s new streaming series “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier”: Is the world ready for a Black Captain America, and would any self-respecting Black person take up the suit and shield?
“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” picks up a few months after “Avengers: Endgame,” and it follows Sam Wilson, a.k.a. The Falcon, played by Anthony Mackie, and Bucky Barnes, a.k.a. The Winter Soldier, played by Sebastian Stan, as they navigate a world that’s lost its Captain America to old age and as they investigate the Flag Smashers, an anti-nationalist group that wants to return the world to its pre-Blip unity. If you’re unfamiliar with the Avengers story, the Blip was the sudden reappearance of 3.5 billion people lost five years before when Thanos used the Infinity Stones to erase them from existence.
As it turns out, there’s no happily ever after in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” is Marvel’s first serious look at the consequences of the Blip. A lot had changed in the five years that half the world’s population was gone, and the ship doesn’t turn on a dime. The show also is a serious look at the mental struggles our soldiers face and at the painful truths of America’s historical treatment of minority peoples.
The questions posed develop as a result of Wilson meeting with Isaiah Bradley, a Black super soldier whose story isn’t much different from Captain America’s, except where Steve Rogers volunteered to take the super soldier serum, Wilson was an unwitting participant in an experiment on 300 Black soldiers. Both Rogers and Bradley fought to free prisoners of war and bring home allies, but Rogers was hailed a hero for the act while Bradley was imprisoned for his. That’s because the U.S. government intended to blow up the POW camp where Bradley’s fellow soldiers were held in order to cover up its experiment. As a result, Bradley is experimented on for three decades before a nurse took pity on him, declared him dead and aided his escape. The U.S. government erased Bradley’s history, and Bradley lives out his days in hiding.
Carl Lumbly brings Bradley and his bitterness to life, personifying a history too many are willing to overlook, while Mackie’s Wilson serves as the connection to what we hope is modern day Black life in America. It becomes clear through their exchange that Wilson’s struggle to adopt the mantle is less about whether he believes he’s worthy to succeed Rogers and more about whether he can bear the weight of the past while blazing a trail to the future.
“The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” delve into social issues and political commentary in a way few other shows have, and it’s paying off. Bradley reminds us the past is alive and it’s shaping the future (Wilson). Barnes supports that future, though he too struggles with it, all while coping with the mental scars of war, something too many veterans struggle with today. Even the show’s new Captain America, John Walker, played by Wyatt Russell, represents something — soldiers trained to fight and supported by their government until the government decides their services are no longer necessary.
In today’s day and age, I’d love to think anyone could be Captain America. Superheroes — and CEOs, managers, business owners and community leaders — come in all shapes, sizes and colors. That representation is important because it inspires the next generation and it provides a foundation to build on.
Will Sam Wilson be the next embodiment of America? Watch and see. All six episodes of “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” are available to stream now on Disney+.
