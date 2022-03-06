If I know Suzy Harper and Marvin Gorley as well as I think I do, downtown Paris will soon see lights galore and the historic Old Post Office building now known as the Lamar County Services Building, 231 Lamar Ave., will see a Texas Historical Commission marker gracing the west lawn.
Gorley appeared before Lamar County Commissioners’ Court last week to receive court approval for a historic marker designation application, and Harper appeared before Paris City Council later the same day about an ad hoc committee’s plans to light up the Plaza at night.
The historic marker will commemorate the fact that a United States Post Office building has been located in the 200 block of Lamar Avenue for more than 100 years.
“We’ve tried a couple of times before, but it has been turned down not because of the merit of the topic but because I’ve made mistakes on applications,” Gorley said as he explained earlier applications were the first he attempted. “If you look at the application, you will notice there’s some concrete steps that go up to the Veterans Office (west side), and so it seems like the perfect place to put that marker because it’s kind of landscaped and ready to go. And that particular empty lot is where the first post office was.”
Harper came armed to City Council with photographs of other lighted downtown areas in McKinney, Sulphur Springs and Mount Vernon along with what downtown Paris looks like after dark. The photos revealed noticeable contrasts, for sure.
“I’ve lived in Paris for 51 years, and I come to you tonight to ask that we consider some improved lighting for downtown. Our downtown is doing so many amazing things, but it’s still not welcoming. There’s an old motto that if you don’t have a downtown, you don’t have a town. So I think all of the effort and commitment that you are making to improve downtown will only help all of us in the future.
“I will argue that our town is probably the coolest in the country,” Harper said.
She is correct in her analysis because downtown Paris displays perhaps the largest collection of 1917 architecture found anywhere in the United States because the city built back after the disastrous 1916 fire that destroyed most everything downtown.
As background, Harper said a self-appointed ad hoc committee, gathered by Mayor Paula Portugal, met a couple of months ago.
“What we are going to do is come to you every two weeks or so with new ideas and more information,” Harper said. “So you’re going to probably get tired of us, but we had different angels on this.”
Knowing Harper’s commitment to Paris and its historical downtown, she will be back.
Kudos to Harper, Gorley and the entire Lamar County Historical Commission and the Paris Historic Preservation Commission for the excellent work these two bodies do to preserve our community’s history and to help make sure our city puts its best foot forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.