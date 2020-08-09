The American Flag has 13 stripes for the original colonies, 50 stars for the 50 states of the Union, red for hardiness and valor, white for purity and innocence and blue for vigilance, perseverance and justice.
The American national anthem, “The Star-Spangled Banner,” represents a powerful symbol of national unity, invoking the history, traditions and struggles of our people. These are all honorable character qualities, wouldn’t you agree?
There used to be traditional times and places to show respect and gratitude for the American Flag, the national anthem and Americans. In no case is disrespect for the same warranted, unless your intentions are to rebel, overthrow and attempt to found a “new nation;” otherwise, we have an orderly process for change.
The Declaration of Independence defines why and how we American’s did that (take a few minutes to read it). However, those who attempt it are committing anarchy — not to be confused with peaceful assembly and protest. Anarchy is clearly defined as “a state of disorder (lawlessness plus no enforcement equals chaos) due to the absence of or non-recognition of authority (righteous laws plus enforcement equal freedom). U.S. federal law (18U.S.C.2385) established over 200 years ago already makes “criminal anarchy” an offense punishable by 20 years of imprisonment, or possible loss of citizenship.
All elected and appointed public officials, military and law enforcement officers and newly naturalized immigrants swear an oath to uphold the U.S. Constitution and their respective state’s constitution — to stand “against all enemies both foreign and domestic” and “discharge all duties incumbent upon them … to preserve, protect and defend” the same (CFR Section 337.1; 5USC Section 3331; and Law Enforcement Oath of Honor).
If a public official fails to uphold their oath of office, we the people have a process to have them removed before their term is up — it is called an emergency “recall election.” To me, acts of anarchy could be shut down swiftly wherever these types of illegal groups pop up, by way of a combined enforcement (all local, state and federal; “united we stand, divided we fall”). The disruption of our pursuit of peace and prosperity would be minimal, and those responsible for any destruction of life and/or personal or public property would be held accountable and bear the swift and just consequences.
Historically, we have had an American time, place and process to work towards perfecting an honorable purpose, but that is becoming more and more seriously challenged. I believe the root problem lies with our American institutions’ deceased application and influence of a Christian worldview versus the increase of the Humanist worldview (‘A Christian Manifesto’ by Dr. Francis A. Schaeffer (1981); compare with ‘The Humanist Manifesto I (1933) & II (1973)’).
So what’s next, more talk and less action? Time is running out. Ask a fireman at what stage of a fire would they prefer to fight to put it out. Make no mistake; America is at war within and without.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.