I started wearing glasses in the fourth grade. I see quite well up close. I still read and do computer work without corrective lenses, but much past the end of my fingers my world gets fuzzy.
Readers may recall several years ago I was taking iron tablets after a big surgery. I thought there was one of those nasty, bug-eyed, fly-in-your-face palmetto bugs on my bathroom floor. I hate them. We don’t see them often; the cats take care of one if it invades the house. But occasionally one gets in, and I react to it the way some people do to tigers, bears or rabid dogs. I’m not afraid of much in this world that’s insect, reptile or mammal. But I hate those bugs. So, I proceeded, incision and all to try and stomp that big bug. It skittered across the floor, and I smacked it numerous times before I realized it was one of the big, dark iron capsules I had dropped and not an insect.
I felt stupid, so naturally I put my silliness out for the public to share.
Well, since Thomas has only one leg, we have a nice transfer bath bench in our tub and a shower wand instead of a fixed shower head. After the fire meeting Monday night, I’m sitting there shampooing my hair when I see movement out of the corner of my eye. Obviously I didn’t have my glasses on. Not while I bathe.
I squint (which does no good, but I still try) and yep, it looks like another one of those giant cockroach type of things that I loathe.
OK, the thing is on the ceiling. I can’t reach the ceiling. So, I give myself a pep talk.
“So, it’s not bothering you. You can’t reach it. You don’t want to smash it on the ceiling anyway. Finish your hair,” I told myself.
I rinsed my hair. I looked up again. The bug had moved across the ceiling until it was directly above me. I thought I could hear it debating whether to deliberately plop off onto me.
“Go on, Nanalee, finish the bath. Ignore the thing,” I told myself.
The mental vision of that six-legged critter falling onto me would not go away though. Nope. I didn’t like it at all. And there was no doubt that, blurry or not, this was a live insect.
As I picked up the shower wand, I looked down at that shower head and up at the bug. Hm. There is a button that changes the water flow from gentle to very forceful. Did I dare give it a quick blast? What if it was blasted off the ceiling and fell on me? Would I create the very situation I was trying to avoid?
As if to answer that question, the nasty bug slowly crawled across the ceiling away from me. I couldn’t stand it. I turned the water up, set that handheld shower on forceful and quickly shot a brief blast of water right on the bug.
Now, I won’t say it backfired exactly, but the water certainly hit the ceiling and immediately came back down to hit me in the face. And the floor. And the nearby cat litter box. Sputtering, I looked to see where my insect enemy was. Please let it be on the floor! It wasn’t.
I found it fluttering in outrage around the light fixture. What I had thought was a hated roach-like thing was just a rather large moth.
I ended up putting a towel on a cane and drying off the ceiling. I mopped the floor and dried myself off. The explosion of water necessitated me getting a clean night gown.The last time I saw the poor, innocent moth, it was huddled by the light, probably doing the moth equivalent of using a hair dryer. I’m sorry, little fellow. My eyes don’t see in the distance real well.
