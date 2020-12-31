On my Twitter feed, some of the more famous people I follow have posted that they “have been invited to a living room New Year’s Eve party on their couch with wine and sweatpants,” and they may not even be going to that.
Yeah, that’s about where I’m at as well.
Like I do every year, I’m going to ignore resolutions because mostly they annoy me. I’ve never been to a really big New Year’s Eve party at a bar or anything, so I don’t feel like I’m missing much. This New Year’s the only thing I’m looking at is making the yearly recipe from King Arthur Baking Co. — formerly King Arthur Flour — who has thankfully pronounced it early and this year decided 2021 needed more comfort food. Their newest yearly recipe is cinnamon rolls, which I have slowly been collecting many different recipes for over time.
The latest incarnation of the recipe that I’ve made was figuring what to do with all of the leftover cranberry sauce from Thanksgiving. I usually jar it and stick it in the fridge. Cranberries have a high level of natural pectin, like apples, so it sets up as a jam or preserve very well, and the jar will usually be empty by mid-December, but not this time.
I went a little cranberry-crazy this year and made much more than I usually do, so not one, but two pint jars were sitting on the condiments shelf in the fridge. In order to use up some of the excess, I made up a quick bread cinnamon roll dough — very similar to a biscuit dough — and instead of cinnamon and brown sugar, rolled up some cranberry sauce instead, with a nice powdered sugar, orange juice and orange zest icing on top, with just a drop or two of vanilla. They were gone in two days.
The only issue I have with the recipe is the biscuit dough was very difficult to work with and roll up properly like cinnamon rolls should. For easier to work with rolls, a yeasted dough works much better. Developing gluten in a dough gives it a structure which helps it shape easier, like shaping any loaf of bread. So, I will no longer be using that biscuit dough recipe except for actual biscuits.
But, now I have a whole new recipe to play with, which is how I like it. A blogger I follow, Budget Bytes, posts mostly-healthy recipes that are very budget friendly, has introduced me to baked oatmeal. Yesterday I made a heavenly-smelling banana bread baked oatmeal, and now that I have the basic recipe, I fully intend to play around with it some more.
