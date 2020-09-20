I remember it well — peaceful protests claiming unequal treatment of Blacks in our schools and in our judicial system began small. Before we knew it, however, state law enforcement officers dressed in riot gear appeared in downtown Paris to make sure protests did not get out of hand.
U.S. Justice Department representatives came to town in an effort to ease racial tension following the death of a Black man killed one early morning on a farm-to-market road in northern Lamar County.
Just a year earlier, in 2007, the sentencing of a Black teenager to as many as seven years in a Texas Youth Commission facility brought national and international attention. Paris quickly gained a reputation for racial unrest.
It has taken 13 years, and concentrated efforts by many educators and community leaders, to remove just a trace of the stigma on our community.
We are again witnessing peaceful protests for racial equality and justice, most recently focused on the relocation of a Confederate statue on the Lamar Courthouse lawn.
Will history repeat? I hope not.
As was the case more than a decade ago, protests organized by Paris Collective, a group advocating for racial equality and justice, have started out small after both the county judge and commissioners have ignored an online petition and attempts by two Anglo women to have public discussion at Comm-issioners’ Court about the statue’s relocation.
In a conversation with Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell on Friday, the judge told me the majority of responses he has received are in favor of leaving the statue where it is, and that commissioners have indicated to him they have no interest in revisiting the issue. He also said he made a promise to voters during his 2018 campaign that he would not bring the disruptive discussion back to court again. The judge said he does not believe he can back out on that pledge.
In 2017, Commissioners Ronnie Bass and Lonnie Layton voted against a motion to send an application to the Texas Historical Commission to have the statue removed while then Judge Chuck Superville and Commissioner Lawrence Malone voted for the motion. Then Commissioner Keith Mitchel did not attend the meeting.
When peaceful protests began in Paris earlier this year after the death of George Floyd at the knee of a Minneapolis police officer, many Anglo people joined in local protests against police brutality. It seemed as though a long awaited effort was underway to bridge the gap of understanding among races in our community.
At the time, long-time racial justice champion Brenda Cherry said support from Anglo people gave her hope that more people were beginning to acknowledge the problems systematic racism brings to Paris.
We spoke then about the importance of mending Paris from within, without undue influence from outsiders. That’s when Cherry told me she felt she had no other choice in 2007 but to bring national attention to the plight of her friend’s daughter, locked up for pushing a teacher’s aide. After all, she said, for years no one listened to her pleas locally.
Although Cherry said she is letting Anglo people lead the way in the current effort to relocate the Confederate statue, she stands ready to again call on outside support if necessary. While some may believe it an idle threat, past history reveals the connections she can summon.
Hopefully this community has learned from history. What’s needed now is to convince county government officials to at least acknowledge and act upon a request from what might be a sizable number of constituents.
If, indeed, attitudes have changed in our community, now is the time to let our county officials know.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.